Publication Of Prospectus

Publication of a Prospec

Further to the announcement dated 1 August 2023, the board of the Company (the " Board ") is pleased to announce the publication of a prospecrelating to an Offer for Subscription to raise in aggregate up to £15 million (with an over-allotment facility for up to an additional £10 million) by issues of FWT Shares (the " Offer ").

Related party transaction

Foresight Group Promoter LLP (the“ Promoter ”) has been appointed as promoter of the Offer under the terms set out below and the Promoter, as an agent and associate of the Company's manager Foresight Group LLP, is regarded as a related party of the Company under the Listing Rules, therefore the terms of this appointment constitute a related party transaction under rule 11.1.10 of the Listing Rules. Pursuant to an agreement dated 6 September 2023 relating to the Offer between, among others, the Company and the Promoter, the Promoter will receive a fee of an amount up to a maximum of 5.5% (and capped at £1.14 million) of the amount subscribed under the Offer by Investors for acting as promoter of the Offer.

Further Information

The Offer is now open and will close on 3 April 2024 for the 2023/24 tax year and 30 April 2024 for the 2024/25 tax year or earlier if the Offer is fully subscribed or otherwise at the Board's discretion.

The Board is pleased to announce that there is an Early Bird Discount available on all applications received by 12 noon on 1 December 2023, discounting the Foresight Initial Charge by 1%.

Full details of the Offer will be set out in the Registration Document, Summary and Securities Note which together comprise a Prospecin accordance with the ProspecRegulation, and which is published as at today's date. All documents comprising the Prospecwill be available from the offices of the Promoter and the following website:

A copy of the Prospechas also been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will also shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism: