Jim Marter Calls For Transparency From Underwood On Afghanistan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Republican Jim Marter Running to Replace Lauren Underwood in Congress (IL-14)
Jim Marter Running on Liberty, Security and the Economy I do not support aid to Afghanistan while the Taliban are running the country. We cannot ensure the aid will go to the hungry and those in need of medical attention.” - Jim Marter, Candidate for Congress IL-14OSWEGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Jim Marter is calling on Lauren Underwood to issue a statement on her stance regarding aid to Afghanistan.
"I do not support giving aid to Afghanistan while the Taliban are running the country. They continue to marginalize women and under the conditions created by failed policies, we cannot ensure the aid will reach the hungry and those in need of medical attention. Today, I'm calling on Lauren Underwood to let her constituents and the American People know if she will stand against direct American aid to Afghanistan and indirect American aid, through the United Nations Global Humanitarian Support. Until we can be sure it will go to the people who need help, instead of terrorists, this must be opposed," said Marter.
Jim Marter is running to replace Democrat Lauren Underwood for Illinois' 14th Congressional District. More information about his campaign, his stance on the issues and ways to get involved, may be found at .
Campaign HQ
Marter for Congress
+1 815-585-8006
emailhere
MENAFN06092023003118003196ID1107020359
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.