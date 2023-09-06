Goulston & Storrs Director Kristen Ferris Named To The 2023 Top Women Of Law By Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

Kristen Ferris, a director in Goulston & Storrs' Corporate Group, has been named to the 2023“Top Women of Law” by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly for her exceptional accomplishments in the legal profession. Ferris was recognized for building an impressive middle-market M&A practice and being a leader, mentor, and role model for women lawyers in the M&A field.

With a practice focused on M&A, private equity, growth equity, recapitalization, venture capital transactions, and general operating company representation, Ferris represents strategic companies and private equity sponsors, as well as their respective portfolio companies. She has extensive experience with both buy-side and sell-side M&A transactions and with investor-side and company-side investment transactions.

Ferris routinely leads complex deals across a broad range of industries, including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, consumer retail, sports, industrial, and transportation and logistics. Her practice encompasses all phases of a company's lifecycle, including formation, financing, growth, and ultimately exit.

In addition to her client work, she serves as co-chair of the firm's Strategic Growth Committee, a member of the Pro Bono Committee, and a team mentor. She received her law degree, cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School in 2005 and her B.A., cum laude, from Boston College in 1999.

About Goulston & Storrs

