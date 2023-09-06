[Latest] Magnetic Eyelashes Market Size Is Reaching $2.08 Billion By 2030 With 9.02% Cagr

From the past few years, magnetic eyelashes have become the most significant beauty trend in the global market. Increasing consciousness of the consumers about their looks and personal appearance are some of the key factors that boost the demand for magnetic eyelashes. These eyelashes have become popular owing to their high reusability and ease of usage. The magnetic eyelashes can be used repeatedly. Tmany consumers highly prefer these lashes.

Magnetic eyelashes are the artificial extension over the natural extension, using the mafor adherence. These eyelashes are very different from false ones and use magnets instead of glue to stick the lashes. These types of lashes have become a popular choice in recent years among consumers. The magnetic eyelashes enhance the natural beauty of the eyes by giving them a perfect look. In addition, these lashes are perfectly suitable for people who have allergies or infections of glue used to stick the other false eyelashes.



The magnetic eyelashes market has been experiencing high growth in recent years, mainly due to the increasing preference for magnetic eyelashes across the globe. The market is witnessing growth, owing to its ease of use and hassle-free applications. The growth of the global magnetic eyelashes may be hampered by the presence of a large number of substitutes in the market. In addition, the potential side effects of magnetic eyelashes also could hinder market growth over the forecast period.



Major players in the global magnetic eyelashes market are Ardell Professional, Ulta Beauty, Inc. , Esqido, Huda Beauty, ESSYNATURALS, Arishine Beauty, House of Lashes, Royal Korindah, Emeda eyelash Company, Vassoul, and Tori Belle Cosmetics, LLC, among others. The key companies of the market have been focusing on the adoption of organic and inorganic vital strategies to gain a significant market share in the industry. Strategies such as product innovations, collaborations, geographical expansion, and forming a strong distribution network are gaining importance. The key players of the market are collaborating with social media influences, beauty icons, and TV actors to advertise their brands.



. In December 2017, Ardell Professional announced the launch of the Magnetic Collection, a magnetic eyelashes collection. This launch made the company the first mass brand to launch an entire strip magnetic lash product.



. In October 2019, Tori Belle Cosmetics, LLC, a subsidiary of LashLiner, LLC, announced the launch of Magnetude Magnetic Mascara, the world's first magnetic mascara, along with the Magnetude Illusion Magnetic Eyelashes.



The individual flare lashes segment is expected to witness the highest growth and growing at the highest CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period



The product type segment is divided into single individual lashes, individual flare lashes, and strip lashes. The individual flare lashes segment is expected to witness the highest growth and grow at the highest CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the fact that individual flare lashes give a more natural yet dramatic look to the eyes. The makeup artist highly prefers the individual flare lashes across the globe, and these lashes are applied individually, unlike the strip lashes.



The synthetic hair segment held the largest market share and was valued at USD 626.2 Million in the year 2020



The raw material segment is bifurcated into segments such as synthetic hair, human hair, and animal hair & fur. The synthetic hair segment held the largest market share and was valued at USD 626.2 million in the year 2020. The growth of synthetic hair magnetic eyelashes is owing to their characteristics, such as being lightweight and fine. In addition, synthetic eyelashes exactly look like natural eyelashes. Furthermore, these lashes have more shine than silk lashes, which give them a glossy look.



The convenience stores accounted for the major market share of 48.68% in the year 2020



The distribution channel segment is classified into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. The convenience stores segment accounted for the major market share of 48.68% in the year 2020. Many customers across the globe are very particular about the perfect size, shape, and design of the eyelashes and tprefer the convenience stores such as specialty stores and departmental stores to buy the products. Furthermore, high convenience to purchase products offline is fuelling the growth of the convenience stores segment.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Magnetic Eyelashes Market



. North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

. Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North America region accounted for the leading market share of the global magnetic eyelashes market and was valued at USD 364.26 million in the year 2020. High awareness of the customers and rising social media influence for the beauty products are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market in the North America region. The North America region provides innovation in the magnetic eyelashes market in terms of more colors, shapes, and materials. Apart from this, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period. The rising influence of western culture in the countries such as China and India is boosting the growth of the market in Asia Pacific region.



