September 6th, 2023
RCI Banque: PILLAR III Report - First Half 2023 is now available
The RCI Banque group " PILLAR III Report - First Half 202 3 ” is now available on the website mobilize-fs.c o m
RCI Banque S.A.
French credit institution and insurance brokerage company, with a capital of 100,000,000 EUR
Head office: 15 rue d'Uzès - 75002 PARIS
SIREN : 306 523 358 R.C.S. Paris – VAT N°: FR95 306523358 – APE code: 6419Z – ORIAS N°: 07 023 704 –
Mobilize Financial Services is a trademark operated by RCI Banque S.A.
PILLAR III risk report as of June 30, 2023
