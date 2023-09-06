Wednesday, 06 September 2023 10:45 GMT

Proven Vct Plc: Director/Pdmr Shareholding


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ProVen VCT plc
Director /PDMR Shareholding

6 September 2023
ProVen VCT plc (the”Company”) hereby announces that on 31 August 2023, certain directors sold ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company. This notification relates to transactions notified in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, further details of which are set out below.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name

Malcolm Kennedy Hunt Moss

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

ProVen VCT plc

LEI

21380091P1TTU2Z2AW75

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

GB00B8GH9P84

Nature of the transaction

Sale of ordinary shares under the Company's share buyback scheme

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.5869 50,714

Aggregated information

Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total

£0.5869
50,714
£29,764

Date of the transaction

31 August 2023

Place of the transaction

London

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

