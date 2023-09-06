(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
Director /PDMR Shareholding
6 September 2023
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the”Company”) hereby announces that on 31 August 2023, certain directors, and their closely associated persons, sold ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each in the Company. This notification relates to transactions notified in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, further details of which are set out below.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Malcolm Kennedy Hunt Moss
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
b)
LEI
213800K1RM776QM8XG84
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each
GB00B5B7YS03
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares under the Company's share buyback scheme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| £0.482
| 72,160
d)
Aggregated information
| Aggregate Price
| Aggregate Volume
| Aggregate Total
|
£0.482
|
72,160
|
£34,781
e)
Date of the transaction
31 August 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
-End-
