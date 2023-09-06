Oxalic Acid Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Oxalic Acid Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Business Research Company's“Oxalic Acid Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the oxalic acid market size is predicted to reach $1.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

The growth in the oxalic acid market is due to the rising concerns regarding the increase in surgical site infections. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest oxalic acid market share. Major players in the oxalic acid market include Honeywell International Inc., Merck KGaA, Clariant AG, UBE Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, PCC Rokita SA, Shandong Fengyuan Chemical Co. Ltd.

Oxalic Acid Market Segments

.By Product Grade: Anhydrous, Dihydrate, AqueSolution

.By Process: Oxidation Of Carbohydrates,Coupling Reaction, Oxidation Of Propylene, Sodium Formate Process

.By Application: Bleaching And Purifying Agents, Reducing Agents, Stain And Rust Removers, Miticide, Precipitation Agents, Other Applications

.By End Use: Petrochemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals, Metallurgy, Textiles And Leather, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics And Semiconductors, Wood Pulp, Bee-Hiving

.By Geography: The global oxalic acid market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Oxalic acid is a chemical compound with the formula C2H2O4 and is used as a cleaning agent and rust remover. Its acidic properties make it effective in dissolving and removing mineral deposits, stains, and rust from varisurfaces.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Oxalic Acid Market Trends And Strategies

4. Oxalic Acid Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

