Global Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market Is Projected To Grow At A 37.46% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Business Research Company's“Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the neoantigen targeted therapies market size is predicted to reach $8.68 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 37.46%.

The growth in the neoantigen targeted therapies market is due to the increasing incidence of cancer cases. North America region is expected to hold the largest neoantigen targeted therapies market share. Major players in the neoantigen targeted therapies market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck and Co. Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Kite Pharma Inc.

Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market Segments

.By Type: Monotherapy, Combination Therapy

.By Immunotherapy Type: DNA Or RNA-Based Vaccines, Protein-Based Vaccines, Dendritic Cell Vaccines, TIL-Based Therapies

.By Target Disease Indication: Colorectal Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Bone Cancer, Gynecological Cancer

.By Route of Administration: Intradermal, Intravenous, Subcutaneous

.By Application: Medical Research Institution, Hospital, and Clinic, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global neoantigen targeted therapies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Neoantigen targeted therapies are a type of precision medicine that concentrates on neoantigens in cancer cells. Neoantigens are distinct antigens that are derived from genetic abnormalities or modifications present in cancer cells. It is used to harness the body's immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells specifically by targeting these neoantigens.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

