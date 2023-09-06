Capital Alignment Partners Closes New Deal

Founded in 2018,

BMH is a value-added distributor of a diverse line of material handling equipment with a concentration in multiple forklift brands and racking systems. A recognized leader in the material handling sector, BMH provides new and used equipment sales, aftermarket sales, and engineered systems to a long tenured, sticky customer base. With this new acquisition, BMH broadens both its geographical presence and service offerings. James Wiese, CEO of BMH, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to enter the Ohio market, add new forklift brands to our portfolio, and offer our customers a broader array of products. With operations in Michigan, New York, Illinois, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, this sizeable expansion into the Ohio market was a natural geographic fit to fill in our existing footprint."



John Pontius, Managing Director at CAP Funds, added, "The material handling sector continues to evolve from technological improvements and changing customer expectations. We are very excited to partner with

BMH as their services and products provide a one-stop shop to new and existing customers as they grow and evolve. Furthermore, the opportunity fit squarely into our investment strategy of backing existing management teams looking to grow both organically and inorganically through acquisitions."



Capital Alignment Partners was represented by John

Murdock of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP and BMH was represented by Dene Collins and Jordan Litwin of Litwin Kach LLP. Enterprise Bank and Trust provided a working capital line of credit. Rush Street Capital provided debt and equity capital markets support to BMH.



About Capital Alignment Partners:

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, with an additional office in Newport Beach, CA, Capital Alignment Partners has been providing debt and equity to lower middle-market healthcare, business, manufacturing, and light industrial services companies since 2009. Our investment professionals manage over $590 million in committed capital across all funds and have extensive experience navigating through multiple economic and credit cycles. Since inception, CAP Funds has completed over 30 platform investments, along with over 75 tuck-in acquisitions on behalf of our portfolio companies.



Contact: John Pontius, [email protected]



