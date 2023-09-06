Hyundai Hope On Wheels Announces 2023 Grant Award Winners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Hyundai Hope On Wheels Awards 88 Research and Programmatic Grants Totaling $25 Million during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and its 25th Anniversary This Year's $25 Million Brings the Organization's Lifetime Donation Total to $225 Million
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its 830 U.S. dealers, announced the 2023 winners of its annual research and programmatic grants, part of Hyundai Hope on Wheels' $25 million commitment in 2023 to fund pediatric cancer research grants and survivorship efforts. Continue Reading
During its 25th year anniversary, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will present a total of 88 grants to institutions across the United States that are focused on improving outcomes and treatments for children diagnosed with cancer, including 18 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants at
$400,000
each, 18 Hyundai Young Investigator Grants at
$250,000
each, 52 Hyundai Impact Grants at
$100,000
each, as well as additional Bridge-to-K research grants and Regional Grants.
National Youth Ambassador Oliver Foster and John Guastaferro, executive director of Hyundai Hope On Wheels, at the Handprint Ceremony at St. Louis Children's Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri on Monday, August 7, 2023. (Photo/Hyundai)
Hyundai Hope On Wheels Handprint Ceremony at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. (Photo/Hyundai )
Hyundai Hope On Wheels National Youth Ambassador Raynie at the Handprint Ceremony at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo/Hyundai)
"Over the past 25 years, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has been creating hope for families facing childhood cancer by investing in life-saving research, treatment, and support," said John Guastaferro, executive director, Hyundai Hope On Wheels. "To date, we have contributed $225 million in our mission to end childhood cancer. We are grateful to the dedicated researchers, doctors, and medical institutions receiving grants as we work together to move closer to a cure."
Hyundai Hope On Wheels was inspired by a group of New England Hyundai dealers in 1998, with the goal to end childhood cancer. Twenty-five years later, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has become one of the nation's leading funders of pediatric cancer research, establishing Hyundai as a corporate social responsibility leader in the automotive industry. To date, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has supported nearly 1,300 cancer research studies at over 175 medical institutions.
Three grant categories have been awarded to researchers at eligible Children's Oncology Group (COG) member institutions. The Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant is a 2-year award competitively selected for translational research, and the Hyundai Young Investigator Grant is a 2-year award competitively selected for innovative research. Applications were reviewed by a Medical Advisory Committee comprised of leading pediatric oncologists from institutions across the country. Additionally, the Hyundai Impact Grant provides funding for programmatic initiatives such as clinical care at children's hospitals.
This year also introduces two new grant categories to advance its impact in childhood cancer. The Bridge-to-K grant is designed to provide support to National Institute of Health grant applicants to advance their research; and the new Regional Grants foon local support, advocacy, and awareness.
"We have made significant strides in the areas of pediatric cancer research during the past 25 years," said Kevin Reilly, vice chair of Hyundai Hope On Wheels and chairman of the Hyundai Motor America National Dealer Advisory Council. "By funding critical research, new medical advancements, and less-invasive treatments, we have seen the long-term survival rate rise to over 85%. We won't stop until every child is free from cancer."
During the month of September, grants will be presented during official Hyundai Hope On Wheels Handprint Ceremonies. The Handprint Ceremony is the nonprofit's signature event in which children affected by cancer, doctors and researchers, and Hyundai partners dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a Hyundai vehicle, symbolizing the collective fight against pediatric cancer and hope for a cure.
To learn more about Hyundai Hope On Wheels, please visit HyundaiHopeOnWheels.
Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant Winners ($400,000)
|
Institution
|
City
|
State
|
Diamond Children's Medical Center
|
Tucson
|
AZ
|
Children's Hospital Colorado
|
Aurora
|
CO
|
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation
|
Pittsburgh
|
PA
|
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
|
Boston
|
MA
|
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
|
Atlanta
|
GA
|
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
|
Seattle
|
WA
|
Georgetown Lombardi
|
Washington
|
DC
|
Johns Hopkins Children's Center
|
Baltimore
|
MD
|
UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital
|
Cleveland
|
OH
|
Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford
|
Stanford
|
CA
|
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
|
Philadelphia
|
PA
|
UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals
|
San Francisco
|
CA
|
Nationwide Children's Hospital
|
Columbus
|
OH
|
UChicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital
|
Chicago
|
IL
|
UF Health Shands Children's Hospital
|
Gainesville
|
FL
|
UT Health San Antonio
|
San Antonio
|
TX
Hyundai Young Investigator Grant Winners ($250,000)
|
Institution
|
City
|
State
|
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
|
Chicago
|
IL
|
Texas Children's Hospital at the Baylor College of Medicine
|
Houston
|
TX
|
Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope
|
Duarte
|
CA
|
Children's Hospital Colorado
|
Aurora
|
CO
|
Children's National Hospital
|
Washington
|
DC
|
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
|
Boston
|
MA
|
Children's Healthcare Atlanta, Inc.
|
Atlanta
|
GA
|
Johns Hopkins Children's Center
|
Baltimore
|
MD
|
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK)
|
New York
|
NY
|
Prisma Health Children's Hospital-Midlands
|
Columbia
|
SC
|
UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital
|
Cleveland
|
OH
|
Seattle Children's Healthcare System
|
Seattle
|
WA
|
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Inc.
|
Memphis
|
TN
|
Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford
|
Stanford
|
CA
|
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
|
Philadelphia
|
PA
|
UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals
|
San Francisco
|
CA
|
Nationwide Children's Hospital
|
Columbus
|
OH
|
University of Michigan Medical Center (Michigan Medicine)
|
Ann Arbor
|
MI
Hyundai Impact Grant Winners ($100,000)
|
Institution
|
City
|
State
|
Albany Medical Center
|
Albany
|
NY
|
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
|
Chicago
|
IL
|
Arkansas Children's Hospital
|
Little Rock
|
AR
|
Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
|
Orlando
|
FL
|
Banner Diamond Children's Medical Center
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
Baystate Children's Hospital
|
Springfield
|
MA
|
Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope
|
Duarte
|
CA
|
UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation
|
Pittsburgh
|
PA
|
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
|
Atlanta
|
GA
|
Children's Hospital Colorado Springs
|
Aurora
| < />
|
Children's Hospital New Orleans
|
New Orleans
|
LA
|
Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters
|
Norfolk
|
VA
|
Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC)
|
Orange
|
CA
|
Children's Hospital of Richmond
|
Richmond
|
VA
|
Children's Mercy Kansas City
|
Kansas City
|
MO
|
Children's Minnesota - Minneapolis
|
Minneapolis
|
MN
|
Children's National Hospital
|
Washington
|
DC
|
Children's of Alabama
|
Birmingham
|
AL
|
Children's Wisconsin – Milwaukee Campus
|
Milwaukee
|
WI
|
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
|
Cincinnati
|
OH
|
UChicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital
|
Chicago
|
IL
|
Duke Children's Hospital and Health Center
|
Durham
|
NC
|
El Paso Children's Hospital
|
El Paso
|
TX
|
Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center
|
Washington
|
DC
|
Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at Hackensack University Medical
Center
|
Hackensack
|
NJ
|
Joe DiMaggio Childrens
|
Hollywood
|
FL
|
Johns Hopkins All Children's Foundation
|
Saint Petersburg
|
FL
|
Kapi'olani Medical Center for Women and Children
|
Honolulu
|
HI
|
Kentucky Children's Hospital
|
Lexington
|
KY
|
Levin's Children's Hospital
|
Charlotte
|
NC
|
Maine Medical Center of Maine Health
|
Portland
|
ME
|
Massachusetts General Hospital
|
Boston
|
MA
|
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
|
New York
|
NY
|
Miller Children's Hospital
|
Long Beach
|
CA
|
The Children's Hospital at Montefiore
|
Bronx
|
NY
|
NicklChildren's Hospital
|
Miami
|
FL
|
Oklahoma Children's Health Foundation
|
Oklahoma City
|
OK
|
Peyton Manning Children's Hosp At Ascension St Vincent
|
Indianapolis
|
IN
|
Phoenix Children's Hospital
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
Primary Children's Hospital
|
Salt Lake City
|
UT
|
Rady Children's Hospital
|
San Diego
|
CA
|
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
|
Buffalo
|
NY
|
St Joseph's Children's
|
Tampa
|
FL
|
St. Louis Children's
|
St. Louis
|
MO
|
Tampa General Children's Hospital
|
Tampa
|
FL
|
Texas Children's Hospital at the Baylor College of Medicine
|
Houston
|
TX
|
UC Davis Children's Hospital
|
Davis
|
CA
|
UNC Children's Hospital
|
Chapel Hill
|
NC
|
Greehey Children's Cancer Research Institute
|
San Antonio
|
TX
|
Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt
|
Nashville
|
TN
|
Vannie E. Cook Children's Hospital
|
McAllen
|
TX
|
Yale New Haven Children's Hospital
|
New Haven
|
CT
Hyundai Hope On Wheels
Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 830 U.S. dealers. In 2023, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will surpass a lifetime total donation of $225 million in support of nearly 1,300 childhood cancer research grants.
