One Solution Wins Big At The 2023 Telly Awards

One Solution, Urban One's award-winning integrated marketing, strategic partnerships and branded content studio division has received an astounding four awards from the 2023 Telly Awards, an awards program that represents the best in video and television across all screens. These four new wins mark the divisions 44th in total, since it's first round of Telly Award wins in 2016.

"We are thrilled yet again, to be receiving a total of four additional Telly Awards recognizing the impactful work and storytelling we display across One Solution (Integrated Marketing & Strategic Partnerships) alongside One X Studios (Urban One's Branded Content Studio), says Jeff Meza, EVP, Head of Branded Entertainment & Integrated Marketing, One Solution ." "Our key mission is to provide a platform for those who may not otherwise have a voice or an audience. We illuminate a spectrum of stories that go unheard in modern media as the only Black-owned and operated fully integrated media company in the country."

One Solution took home three awards in the category of Campaign Business to Consumer for their relentless work across campaigns including: "Cleverest Orlando,"(Bronze) "The Road Less Traveled presented by Advil," (Silver) and "Walmart HBCU Connection" (Silver)

– in addition to nabbing a Bronze Telly Award in the category Campaign Influencer & Celebrity for "My Five Whys: Paws of Fury."

You can read more on One Solution's dynamic campaign wins below:

Visit Orlando

One Solution and Visit Orlando partnered on a culturally relevant campaign that celebrates the joy of Black leisure travel to the city of Orlando and shows activities that can serve as a stand-alone itinerary or complement a theme park adventure through the custom content franchise

Cleverest.

Cleverest: Orlando

introduces viewers to the city of Orlando, FL, and its thriving and historic Black culture with a dynamic montage of sights and sounds along with engaging spontanesoundbites from locals. The episode highlights creative people of color and their clever businesses, including the historic Black Museum, the Well's Built Museum, its founder, Former State Senator Geraldine Thompson, the Black-owned District GastroBar, and its owner KC Preston and more.



Production Credits

Executive Producer: Matthew Smith

Executive Producer: Ma'at Zachary

Creative Director: Attika Torrence

Producer: Blair Younger

Project Director: Brandon Bouknight

Marketing Lead: Marcia Stewart

Advil: The Road Less Traveled

- GSK-Advil partnered with One Solution to create custom digital content that authentically connected with the AA audience to increase consumer engagement and cultural relevance.

By highlighting an underrepresented niche of the AA community and sharing relatable stories, the brand was able to foster engagement and establish a larger brand presence within the Black "outdoor enthusiast"-community.

The Road Less Traveled is a mini, vlog-style series that showcases Black adventurists who are determined to live their best outdoor life.

Covering everything from where to buy equipment, to preventing injuries, adventurists spoke about what it takes to maintain their physical stamina and ultimately provided real advice for other black adventurists looking to break into their respective fields. Our adventurist showcased the essentials that they bring on every adventure and how certain brands help them in their preparation or recovery of their day-to-day activities.



Production Credits

Executive Producer/ VP of Video: Tanya Hoffler-Moore

Director of Creative: Jake Edwards

Executive Producer/Director: Remi Williams

Executive Producer:

MatWilliams

Production Company: Grouphouse Media

Marketing Lead: Tourron Whitfield

Walmart The HBCU Connection

One Solution provided an opportunity to build Walmart's brand sentiment among the African American audience to drive increased knowledge of the brand's support of the HBCU community. The campaign showcased how Comcast Xfinity supports those connected to HBthrough content that features an influencer in the entertainment industry and provides a spotlight on Black creators and insights on consumer campaign sentiment and consideration.

The African American audience index is high in their advocacy for Historical Black Colleges and University as well as the Black creatives that come from those schools. One Solution provided a platform to showcase burgeoning creative talent in an interesting and entertaining way connecting the brand to a cultural element that is important to the audience.

Production Credits

Executive Producer/ VP of Video:

Tanya

Hoffler-Moore

Director of Creative: Jake Edwards

Executive Producer/Director: Remi Williams

Executive Producer: MatWilliams

Production Assistant:

Felicia Wallace

Production Company: Transparency Films

Marketing Lead: Fred Jackson

My Five Whys: Paws of Fury

– One Solution was tasked with engaging current subscribers of a popular streaming video service to tune into the season premiere of one of its original shows that tackles contemporary issues.

African Americans not only watch more linear television compared to other audiences, but they also stream content at a higher percentage than all other consumers. One Solution partnered with Paramount Pictures to create an all-encompassing digital program – inclusive of a thematically aligned custom video experience to drive awareness, excitement and tune-in among target audiences.

Production Credits

Executive Producer/ VP of Video:

Tanya

Hoffler-Moore

Director of Creative: Jake Edwards

Producer:

Destynee McMichael

Host: Shay "Shay Love" Calhoun

Editor: Jemonique Miller

Marketing Lead: Marcia Stewart

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc.

(urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns

TV One, LLC

(tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 46 million households

and

CLEO TV , its sister network with a an almost 41 million household reach.

As of June 30, 2022, we owned and/or operated 66 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 55 FM or AM stations, 9 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations we operate) branded under the tradename "Radio One" in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in

Reach Media, Inc . (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including

the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show and the DL Hughley Show.

In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns

iONE Digital ( ionedigital ) ,

our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. We also have invested in a minority ownership interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.



