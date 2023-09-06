Wednesday, 06 September 2023 10:42 GMT

Klepierre: Information Regarding The Total Voting Rights And Shares Of Klépierre Sa As Of August 31, 2023


9/6/2023 12:01:38 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED RELEASE

INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERREAS OF AUGUST 31, 2023(1)

Paris – September 6, 2023

NUMBER OF SHARES AS OF AUGUST 3 1 , 20 2 3

Date 08/31/2023
Company name Klépierre
Trading place Euronext Paris (Compartment A)
Mnemonic LI
Symbols EPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA
ISIN FR0000121964
Total number of shares 286,861,172
Total number of voting rights
Number of theoretical voting rights(2) 286,861,172
Number of exercisable voting rights(3) 285,537,019


AGENDA
October 20, 2023 Trading update for the first nine months of 2023 (before market opening)
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Paul Logerot, Group Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 -
Hugo Martins, Investor Relations Manager
+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 - h ugo.martins @klepierre
Tanguy Phelippeau, Investor Relations Officer
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 -

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at €19.4 billion at June 30, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's“A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website:

(1) Provided pursuant to article l. 233-8-II of the French commercial code and article 223-16 of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.
(2) Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of August 31, 2023, Klépierreowns 1,324,153 of its own shares.
(3) Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rightsof shares deprived of voting rights.

Attachment

  • PR_KLEPIERRE_NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS



Attachments PR_KLEPIERRE_NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS...

MENAFN06092023004107003653ID1107020279

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search