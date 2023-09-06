Spokane Inventor Introduces The Blaze Barrier: A Revolutionary Fire Suppression Device

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Blaze Barrier Logo
Designed to combat wildfires, the Blaze Barrier offers rapid deployment and eco-friendly protection, safeguarding communities and the environment. This is the kind of innovation that the fire service needs. It's easy to deploy and should be a great tool for firefighter safety, structure protection, and helpful in stopping fire progression.” - Stevens County Firefighter Rhys BirkySPOKANE, WA, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In the wake of recent wildfires that have devastated communities nearby and around the world, Jacob Schuler, a local inventor from Spokane, is unveiling the Blaze Barrier, a groundbreaking wildfire suppression device designed to combat ground-level fires. This innovative solution promises to be an essential tool in wildfire suppression and property defense, especially in regions (like ours) that are prone to fire outbreaks.
The Blaze Barrier is a single-use, biodegradable barrier that can be rapidly deployed in the path of a wildfire. When the fire reaches the barrier, a flame trigger activates the rapid release of a fire-extinguishing agent, covering the surrounding flames and fuel, preventing further spread.
Key Features:
- Easily set up with no special training required.
- Biodegradable and environmentally safe.
- Designed to withstand flame fronts up to 1800 degrees Fahrenheit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about the Blaze Barrier
1. What makes the Blaze Barrier different from other fire suppression methods?
While traditional tools require significant labor and time to create firebreaks, the Blaze Barrier offers an easily accessible, quick, and self-activating solution. It's user-friendly, demands minimal training, and can be utilized in diverse scenarios, from safeguarding properties to supporting firefighters on the front lines.
2. How is the Blaze Barrier deployed?
The Blaze Barrier can be pulled from the back of a vehicle, laid by hand, or rolled off of a reel. It comes in boxes or spools, with options ranging from 100 feet per box to 250 feet per spool.
3. Is the Blaze Barrier environmentally safe?
Yes, the Blaze Barrier is 100% biodegradable. The base chemical of the fire-extinguishing agent is monoammonium phosphate, which is used in agriculture as a fertilizer and can benefit the local environment.
4. How long does the Blaze Barrier last?
The Blaze Barrier has a shelf life of 5 years. After its expiration date, it needs to be decommissioned, with instructions and return tags provided.
5. What safety precautions should be taken when using the Blaze Barrier?
Users should not expose the Blaze Barrier to open flames outside of its intended use. When the device is activated, it's recommended to stand at least 20 feet away to avoid the rapid release of the fire-extinguishing agent.
6. What are some situations in which the Blaze Barrier would be helpful?
-Wildfire Control: The primary use of the Blaze Barrier is for firefighters to control the direction and spread of wildfires. By laying the barrier in strategic locations, firefighters can stop or redirect the path of the fire, slowing its progression and preventing it from reaching populated areas.
-Property Defense: Homeowners and property managers can position the Blaze Barrier around structures and properties. The barrier can be setup within minutes, saving precitime in emergency situations.
-Rapid Response: In situations where a fire has just started and needs to be contained quickly, the Blaze Barrier can be rapidly deployed to encircle the fire, preventing it from spreading further.
-Emergency Burnover Protection: In the event of a sudden change in fire direction or intensity, firefighters can deploy the Blaze Barrier as an emergency measure to protect themselves from "burnover," providing a temporary refuge from the advancing flames.
-Tree and Pole Defense: The Blaze Barrier can be wrapped around tree trunks and power poles to prevent fires from climbing upwards, protecting these structures from being consumed and reducing the risk of fire spreading to the canopy or causing electrical issues.
-Hand-Tossed Modules: Individual modules of the Blaze Barrier can be cut loose and tossed by hand into specific areas, providing targeted fire suppression in hard-to-reach or rapidly changing situations.
-Fire-Prone Area Protection: The Blaze Barrier can be mounted or placed in weather-protected areas that are prone to fire ignition but lack traditional suppression, such as electrical panels or machinery rooms. This preemptive measure ensures that if a fire does start in these areas, it's quickly suppressed before it can spread.
Blaze Barrier Visualization
