On Location: Memphis Workforce Development Film Project“5Th Step” Seeking Mmp Patrons

5th Step
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- On Location: Memphis (OL:M) workforce development initiative, Memphis Movie Production (MMP), wrapped filming on“5th Step” at the end of July and is currently in post-production. OL:M aims to fortify the Memphis community workforce and empower aspiring film and music industry professionals to gain valuable experience and media credentials. The production is a part of OL:M's participation in the Elevate 2 Initiative powered by Frontline Solutions and funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Current MMP Patrons of the project are the TN Entertainment Commission, Pinnacle Bank, Power Media Solutions, Immaculate Facility Services, The Spice Lady 901, Meals for You Catering and A Square Meal Café'. Their support has brought the project through pre-production, production, and currently while in post-production. Additional support is needed for marketing and promotion. OL:M is recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)3 tax exempt organization. Those interested in more information should email Angela D. Green, Esq., OL:M Executive Director,
“5th Step” is a short film about a man halfway through his twelve-step program when complex family dynamics challenge his recovery. The film is written by Angela D. Green and directed by DarWallace. The film stars Peabody Duck Master, Kenon Walker, Tramaine Morgan, and Cynthia Jones.
To learn more about On Location: MEMPHIS, visit onlocationmemphisand like OL:M on Facebook, follow on X @OnLocationMEM and Instagram @onlocationmemphis.
###
About On Location: MEMPHIS
On Location: MEMPHIS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to teach entertainment business through real life application.
Sharen Rooks
On Location: MEMPHIS
+1 901-730-6220
5th Step Sneak Peek
