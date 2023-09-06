Givzey Announces $2.1M Seed Round To Accelerate Fundraising's First Gift Agreement Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Givzey - Fundraising's First Gift & Pledge Agreement Platform
As fundraising leaders prioritize multi-year giving strategies to improve donor retention and participation, Givzey's Gift Agreement Platform sees rapid growth. Givzey's Gift Agreement Platform is the only solution that digitizes and automates multi-year pledges to ensure a documented, scalable, and professional donor experience for gifts of all sizes.” - Adam Martel, CEO of GivzeyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Givzey , the fundraising industry's first Gift Agreement Platform, today announced that it has secured $2.1M in an oversubscribed Seed funding round to empower nonprofit organizations to scale multi-year pledges to all levels of giving. The investment will immediately be applied to accelerate hiring in sales, marketing, and product development in order to support the rapid increase in demand from colleges and universities, nonprofit organizations, and healthcare systems.
This round of funding includes investments from Oyster Fund, York IE, CJ Orr and The Orr Group, and members of Tiger 21 Indianapolis Group and Launchpad Venture Group. The round also includes the appointment of Jere Doyle and Scott Lingle to Givzey's Board of Directors.
“Booking the donation revenue that nonprofit organizations need to serve their missions is harder than ever before,” said Adam Martel, founder and CEO of Givzey.“Multi-year gift agreement solicitations have become a cornerstone of fundraising strategy, but haven't been able to be scaled to include the broader donor base. Givzey's Gift Agreement Platform is the only solution that digitizes and automates both the creation and collection of multi-year pledges to ensure a documented, scalable, and professional donor experience for gifts of all sizes.”
“As the No. 1 public university in the U.S. for annual alumni giving, William & Mary is committed to innovation that secures future fundraising growth to support our people and programs. Before Givzey, we had an excellent multi-year giving strategy for major gifts. Givzey has enabledto open the door to scaling these multi-year giving opportunities broadly across leadership and annual giving, board members, and to each of our fundraising units-impacting retention, bookable revenue, and pipeline growth. Givzey changes the possibilities and we're proud to partner with their stellar team,” said Matthew T. Lambert, Vice President for University Advancement, William & Mary.
“York IE looks for founders who know their market better than anyone else. Adam Martel was the first to bring AI to the nonprofit sector when his team introduced the world to Gravyty in 2016. Again, he has assembled a world-class core team – a group of former nonprofit fundraisers and senior leaders – to solve the most pressing challenges the sector faces today. We're impressed with Givzey's product, growth, and customer traction and believe Givzey is the future of fundraising,” said Joe Raczka, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of York IE.
“I am really pleased to see how quickly this funding round came together in a relatively tough market. It is a reflection of the fact that this world-class team is firing on all cylinders, has executed a very deft product transition, knows its market well, and is now experiencing strong market pull for their solutions,” said Christopher Mirabile, Givzey Board Member and Executive Chair of Launchpad Venture Group.
Jere Doyle, who joins Givzey's board of directors, is one of the most active early-stage Seed investors in the U.S. Jere has been an adviser and investor to many start-ups and a passionate mentor and coach to many CEOs through The Oyster Fund, Sigma Prime Ventures, and Doyle Enterprises over the past decade. He is known for his energy and enthusiasm for "all things entrepreneurship" and helps Founders and CEOs grow their companies and nurture success - with a foon how to build world-class teams, launch disruptive products, and drive customer acquisition at the right price while maximizing the lifetime value of customers. As an entrepreneur, Doyle has previously built two startup companies-Prospectiv and Global Marketing-into recognized industry leaders.
Scott Lingle, a faith-driven investor and entrepreneur who has led four different companies to be recognized by INC 5,000, joins Givzey's board of directors. Scott has been in the health and business industries for over 30 years. He has served as Vice President of Sales for UnitedHealthcare, Chief Sales Officer at Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ), Co-founder and CEO of ISG, Co-founder and Chair of Remodel Health, and most recently a private money lender at Lingle Investments LLC.
About Givzey
Givzey is a rapidly-growing, Boston-based digital fundraising solutions company, built by fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. As fundraising's first Gift Agreement Platform, Givzey empowers fundraisers to easily and immediately formalize and book pledges of all sizes by scaling multi-year giving strategies to all levels of giving. Solve retention, grow the pipeline, and increase revenue with Givzey: .
About York IE
York IE® is a vertically integrated strategic growth and investment firm for technology companies. The company supports ambitientrepreneurs, operators and investors on their quest to build startups, innovate at scale and disrupt markets. York IE leverages its proprietary data and automation technology and deep operational expertise to provide advisory as a service and to selectively invest in early-stage B2B SaaS. Fuel® Your Strategic Growth at York IE.
About Oyster Fund
Since 2014, Oyster Fund has seeded investments in early-stage companies that go on to build world-class successful businesses. Focused in the Boston and New York regions, Jere looks for companies led by rock-star CEOs and management teams. Oyster Funds invests in both the consumer-facing and business-facing sectors, including Internet, Big Data, mobile, Saas marketing tools, eCommerce, AdTech, marketplaces, and other enabling technologies.
Kevin Leahy
Givzey
emailhere
Visiton social media:
LinkedIn
MENAFN06092023003118003196ID1107020260
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.