Paul Barrett And The Modern Medicare Agency Announces Partnership With Brandon Keefe Of Keefe Consulting

This collaboration brings together two experienced and dedicated professionals to provide clients with a comprehensive range of insurance solutions. “I am thrilled to be partnering with Paul Barrett and the Modern Medicare Agency. We are confident that this partnership will helpprovide our clients with the best coverage and service.”” - Brandon KeefeHUNTINGTON , NEW YORK, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Modern Medicare Agency and Keefe Consulting LLC Join Forces to Better Serve Local Consumers and Business
Modern Medicare Agency and Keefe Consulting LLC have joined forces to better serve local consumers and business. Paul Barrett, owner of the Modern Medicare Agency , and Brandon Keefe of Keefe Consulting LLC have come together to provide New Yorkers with the best insurance coverage and service.
The two agencies have combined to offer medical, Medicare, life insurance, group health, ACA plans, and more. With Brandon Keefe's strong background in group health insurance, he has served small, mid, and large size companies with his knowledge and compassion for helping businesses offer the best coverage for their agents without breaking the bank.
