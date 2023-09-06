Adadapted Expands Partnership With The National Frozen And Refrigerated Foods Association Into 2024

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdAdapted , an advertising technology solution that gets brands onto shopping lists and into e-commerce grocery carts, announced today that it will continue and expand its partnership with the National Frozen and Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) for the third straight year. Among other benefits, the nonprofit association offers its member companies participation in co-op media programs throughout the year. Since 2022, AdAdapted has been the primary offering in these programs, providing participating brands with shoppable media solutions to drive measurable sales both in-store and online.

Participating members benefit through two sponsored programs annually, the NFRA's March Frozen Foods Month (MFFM) and June Dairy Month (JDM) initiatives. Both the MFFM and the JDM programs feature AdAdapted's add-to-list and add-to-cart advertising solutions. NFRA members that have recently participated include Del Monte, Kellogg Company, Sargento Foods, Tillamook, Tyson Foods and many others. Last year, participating NFRA member brands saw a 40% conversion of competitive brand shoppers and $2.95MM in estimated

omnichannel revenue.

New to the partnership for 2024, brands will have an opportunity to produce shoppable video content and take advantage of multi-product functionalities for add-to-list and add-to-cart ads. The expansion also includes improved audience profiling through AdAdapted's new integrations with Comscore and LiveRamp. The programs will also offer increased reach through the addition of new mobile application partners SideChef, Tasty and Flipp.

"Our aim as an association is to offer measurable benefits to our members, and AdAdapted's accurate, accountable and effective adtech solutions do just that," said Tricia Greyshock, executive vice president and COO, NFRA. "We are happy to continue our partnership with AdAdapted and to be able to provide their digital shopping list audience, first-party data and unique ad solutions to serve our member companies. This program is an example of how our association goes beyond expectations and seeks innovative ways to serve our members."

The NFRA was introduced to AdAdapted through their agency, On The Mark Strategy, Inc. , who viewed AdAdapted as a trusted partner who could help serve NFRA members with its shoppable media solutions. On the Mark Strategy has worked closely with the NFRA since 2016 on the development and management of the NFRA's MFFM and JDM annual programs.

"We are thrilled to continue working with the NFRA in 2024," said Molly McFarland, co-founder and CRO, AdAdapted. "The expansion of our partnership - implementing new capabilities and broadening our reach - increases how the association brings value to its esteemed brand members across leading and important consumer goods brands and retailers."

