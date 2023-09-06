Medical Equipment Top Trending Markets - By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's analysis, the global medical equipment market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating an expansion to

$922.39 billion by 2027 , marked by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This growth is intrinsically linked to the evolving health landscape shaped by factors like sedentary jobs, busy lifestyles, and shifting consumer preferences. These factors are contributing to significant changes in the disease profile of the world population, with a notable increase in non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions. As healthcare needs continue to evolve, the medical equipment market plays a pivotal role in addressing these challenges and providing innovative solutions for better patient care and outcomes.



1.

Clear Aligners Global Market Report 2023



The global clear aligners market is projected to expand significantly, with expectations to reach $11.95 billion by 2027 , driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.0%.

The primary driver behind the growth of the clear aligners market is the increasing incidence of dental malocclusion on a global scale.

2.

Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023



The global market for dental surgical devices and equipment is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase to $11.07 billion by 2027 , marked by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.3%.

The driving force behind the expansion of the dental surgical devices market is the escalating prevalence of dental diseases worldwide.

3.

Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2023



The global market for drug delivery devices is anticipated to witness substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase to $115.09 billion by 2027 , accompanied by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.

The driving force behind the expansion of the drug delivery devices market is the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases, encompassing conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and variother ailments. These conditions necessitate effective and innovative drug delivery solutions, tfueling market growth.

4.

ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023



The global market for ENT surgical devices and equipment is projected to witness significant growth, with expectations of reaching $9.11 billion by 2027 , driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

The future growth of the ENT surgical devices and equipment market is anticipated to be propelled by the increasing demand for and adoption of minimally invasive ENT surgeries. This trend reflects the growing preference for less invasive procedures in the field of ear, nose, and throat surgery.

5.

General Dental Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023



The dental industry is progressing rapidly, with dedicated technologies like 3D printers and scanners specifically designed for dental applications being at the forefront of innovation. These advancements in 3D printing technology enable dental professionals to utilize computer-aided design to create a wide range of dental products, including items like 3D printed braces, dental crowns, and implants.

6.

Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023



The global market for handheld surgical devices and equipment is anticipated to experience significant growth, with projections indicating an increase to $8.18 billion by 2027 , marked by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

The driving force behind the expansion of the handheld surgical devices and equipment market is the increasing demand for aesthetic surgeries. This growing demand reflects the desire for cosmetic procedures and is a key driver propelling market growth.

7.

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Global Market Report 2023





The global market size for healthcare personal protective equipment is anticipated to undergo substantial growth, with expectations of reaching $36.6 billion by 2027 , driven by a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.3%.

The escalating number of COVID-19 cases worldwide is expected to be a significant catalyst for the surge in demand within the healthcare personal protective equipment market. This heightened demand is a direct response to the ongoing global health crisis, where the protection of healthcare workers and patients remains paramount.

8.

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2023



Both companies and researchers are placing their emphasis on the development of 3D implantable drug delivery devices . One notable example is the creation of 3D printed titanium transcutaneports, which are surgically implanted behind the patient's ear. These innovative devices enable healthcare professionals to access catheters with greater ease and precision, contributing to advancements in medical treatment and patient care.

9.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023



The global market size for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems, devices, and equipment is anticipated to experience growth, with projections indicating an increase to $10.19 billion by 2027 , marked by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8%.

The expansion of the MRI systems market is primarily driven by several factors, including changes in lifestyle, technological advancements, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. These factors have collectively increased the demand for advanced diagnostic tools, with MRI systems being at the forefront of medical diagnostics, tcontributing to market growth.

10.

Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023



One prominent trend in the oncology molecular diagnostics market is the integration of advanced technology in genomics . This includes significant advancements in cancer genome sequencing technology, computational analysis, tumor models, and the development of innovative cancer research methods. These technological strides are instrumental in facilitating early detection of cancer and identifying its mutations, thereby revolutionizing the field of oncology diagnostics and improving the prognosis and treatment options for cancer patients.

11.

Operating Room Equipment Global Market Report 2023



A notable trend emerging in the global operating room market is the concept of a hybrid operating room . This innovative approach offers an alternative to traditional operating rooms by combining advanced medical imaging systems and devices within the surgical environment. This integration facilitates high-quality interventional imaging and supports minimally invasive surgical procedures. The hybrid operating room represents a significant leap in medical technology, enhancing the precision and capabilities available to healthcare professionals during surgeries and medical interventions.

