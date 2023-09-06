(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart spraying technology market size was USD 3.47 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing foon environmental sustainability is a major factor driving the market revenue growth.

Smart spraying technologies aid in reducing chemical usage and minimize environmental impact by applying pesticides more precisely, these technologies help preserve beneficial insects, improve soil health, and protect water resources. The Internet of Things (IoT) integration and connectivity is a major factor contributing to revenue growth of the market. Smart spraying systems are becoming more connected, enabling real-time data transmission and remote monitoring. IoT integration facilities seamless communication between sensors, drones, and central control systems, enhancing overall system efficiency. Limited technical expertise and weather dependency are major factors restraining the market revenue growth. Weather conditions significantly influence the effectiveness of spraying operations. Rain, wind, or extreme weather events can affect the timing and efficiency of smart spraying, leading to delays and challenges in pest and disease management. Effective implementation and maintenance of smart spraying systems require technical expertise in agronomy, data analytics, and technology operation. The lack of skilled personnel and training opportunities in rural farming communities can hinder technology adoption.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 3.47 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 18.8% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 19.48 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Application, farm size, mobility, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., BASF SE, Syngenta, ACorporation, Jacto, Micron Group, Herbert Dammann GmbH, Horsch, Munckhof Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global smart spraying technology market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective smart spraying technology products. Some major players included in the global smart spraying technology market report are:



Deere & Company

Trimble Inc.

BASF SE

Syngenta

ACorporation

Jacto

Micron Group

Herbert Dammann GmbH

Horsch Munckhof

Strategic Development

On 6 April 2023, Bosch BASF Smart Farming, which is a Germany-based leading manufacturer of smart spraying solutions announced a strategic collaboration with ACorporation for integration and commercialization of smart spraying technology on Fendt Rogator sprayers, and jointly develop additional, new features. The system provides integrated digital tools to transform application data into actionable insights and improve farmer yields and efficiency. Farmers will also be able to benefit from customized agronomic recommendations and reliable documentation. The one-of-a-kind weed management system will provide an end-to-end user experience via Aon-board and off-board controls, as well as Bosch BASF Smart Farming's integrated digital platform from Cardio Digital Farming Solutions, with full data availability and insights.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The arboriculture segment accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2022. Rapid penetration of automation technologies and rising demand for precision application techniques to optimize the application of pesticides, herbicides, and other treatments to trees and vegetation are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Smart spraying technology allows for precision targeting of treatment to specific areas of vegetation, minimizing wastage and optimizing the use of chemicals. Increasing foon adaptability to tree characteristics plays a major role in driving revenue growth of this segment. Smart spraying systems are designed to adjust their spraying patterns and volumes based on the size, shape, and condition of individual trees. This adaptability ensures that each tree receives appropriate treatment.

The large-sized farms segment accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2022. Precision application, automated operation, and data-driven decision-making are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Smart spraying technology enables precise targeting of pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers to specific field areas. This precision application reduces chemical wastage and ensures that treatments are applied only where needed, minimizing the impact on non-target areas. Remote sensing and imaging is a major factor contributing to revenue growth of this segment. Smart spraying systems can use remote sensing and imaging technologies, such as drones equipped with multispectral cameras, to monitor crop health over large areas. This enables early detection of pest infestation or nutrient deficiencies, facilitating timely intervention.

The self-propelled segment accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2022. Increasing awareness regarding reduced environmental impact and dynamic spraying patterns are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Smart spraying technology can adapt their spraying patterns on-the-fly, adjusting spray rates and coverage based on the crop density and growth stage. This flexibility ensures uniform coverage and treatment effectiveness across the entire field. Significant investments in integration with farm management systems are a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Self-propelled smart sprayers can be integrated with farm management software, enabling farmers to plan and optimize spraying operations more efficiently. The market in Europe accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2022. Rapid adoption of precision agriculture and rising demand for digital farming solutions are major factors driving the market revenue growth in this region. Europe has a thriving agricultural technology sector that offers digital farming solutions, including smart spraying systems. Market companies in Europe are developing innovative technologies that provide farmers with data-driven insights for better decision-making. The adoption of smart spraying technology plays a crucial role in integrated pest management strategies, where treatments are targeted and tailored to specific pest infestations, reducing the reliance on broad-spectrum chemical applications.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart spraying technology market on the basis of application, farm size, mobility, and region:



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Row Crops



Arboriculture



Viticulture



Horticulture Others

Farm Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Small-Sized Farms Large-Sized Farms

Mobility Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Mounted



Self-Propelled

Trailed

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mex



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia







South Africa



Turkey Rest of MEA

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely foon your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

