Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 6.9.2023
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date 6.9.2023
Bourse trade Buy
Share IFA1V
Amount 6,000 Shares
Average price/ share 1.1446 EUR
Total cost 6,867.60 EUR
Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 148 797 shares
including the shares repurchased on 6.9.2023
On behalf of Innofactor Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen
Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029




