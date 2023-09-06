Sogeclair: Voting Rights As At 2023/08/31

Wednesday, 06 September 2023 10:39 GMT

SOGECLAIR


Business corporation with a capital of 3 204 901 Euros
Head Office: 7 avenue Albert Durand – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Tel.: +33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE


Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital
Section L.233-8 II of French commercial law (“Code de commerce”) and section 223-16 of the general rules of the French Financial Markets Authority ('“Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers”)


DATE Total number of shares in the share capital Total number of voting rights
31 August 2023 3,204,901 Total voting rights - brut: 5,406,081
Total voting rights - net*: 5,248,219


*total: total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares deprived of voting rights (treasury stock etc.)

