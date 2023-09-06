Neurones: 8.1% Net Profit In 1St Half 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 1st half 2023 results Nanterre, September 6, 2023 (after trading)
8.1%profit in 1 st half 2023
| Financial statements as at June 30 (audited in € millions)
| H1 2022
| 2022
| H1 2023
| Revenues
| 327.1
| 665.4
| 368.7
| Business operating profit*
| 38.4 (11.7%)
| 77 (11.6%)
| 41.8 (11.3%)
| Operating profit
| 37 (11.3%)
| 72.9 (11%)
| 39.5 (10.7%)
|financial profit
| (0.3)
| 0
| 1.9
| Tax on earnings
| (10.9)
| (21.1)
| (11.4)
|profit after tax
| 25.8 (7.9%)
| 51.8 (7.8%)
| 30 (8.1%)
| of which, group share
| 22.1
| 44.3
| 25.4
| Staff at end of period
| 6,047
| 6,406
| 6,580
* before cost of boshares.
Achievements
At the end of the first half of the year and after auditing:
operating profit confirmed at 10.7% of revenues; profit rose sharply (+16.3%) to €30 million; cash (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities) increased significantly (€261.3m vs. €232.2m the previyear).
Outlook
NEURONES confirms its forecasts for the year as a whole:
revenues of more than €730 million, operating profit of around 10%.
About NEURONES
With 6,600 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.
Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Euronext Tech Leaders - DSS mid-caps
| Press Relations:
O'Connection
Valérie Hackenheimer
Tel.: +33 (0)6 12 80 35 20
|
NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
| Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
