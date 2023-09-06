Neurones: 8.1% Net Profit In 1St Half 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS INFORMATION

Heading: 1st half 2023 results Nanterre, September 6, 2023 (after trading) 8.1%profit in 1 st half 2023

Financial statements as at June 30 (audited in € millions) H1 2022 2022 H1 2023 Revenues 327.1 665.4 368.7 Business operating profit* 38.4 (11.7%) 77 (11.6%) 41.8 (11.3%) Operating profit 37 (11.3%) 72.9 (11%) 39.5 (10.7%) financial profit (0.3) 0 1.9 Tax on earnings (10.9) (21.1) (11.4) profit after tax 25.8 (7.9%) 51.8 (7.8%) 30 (8.1%) of which, group share 22.1 44.3 25.4 Staff at end of period 6,047 6,406 6,580



* before cost of boshares.

Achievements

At the end of the first half of the year and after auditing:



operating profit confirmed at 10.7% of revenues;

profit rose sharply (+16.3%) to €30 million; cash (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities) increased significantly (€261.3m vs. €232.2m the previyear).



Outlook

NEURONES confirms its forecasts for the year as a whole:



revenues of more than €730 million, operating profit of around 10%.

About NEURONES

With 6,600 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Euronext Tech Leaders - DSS mid-caps





Press Relations:

O'Connection

Valérie Hackenheimer

Tel.: +33 (0)6 12 80 35 20



NEURONES

Matthieu Vautier

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37



Investor Relations:

NEURONES

Paul-César Bonnel

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37





