Google Chooses Blockgames For Its New Web3 Startup Program

Google chooses BlockGames Player Network for its Web3 startup program

BlockGames, a pioneering force in the mobile gaming industry, has been selected by Google to join its exclusive Web3 startup program.

BlockGames , a pioneering force in the mobile gaming industry, has been selected by Google to join its exclusive Web3 startup program aimed at nurturing technological innovation and advancement.

With verified round A funding secured, BlockGames automatically qualified for Google Cloud's Scale Tier offering, and the program's highest benefits, such as fast-track access to Google's partners.

In recognition of BlockGame's exciting Web3 mobile game innovations, and its ability to positively disrupt the sector, Google had no hesitation in granting the co-founders, CEO Benas Baltramiejunas, and COO Kipras Gajauskas the package, which includes extensive Google Cloud and Firebase usage credits and Google Cloud enhanced support.

Several other perks are invite-only entry to a gated Discord channel where a community of Google Cloud Web3 product and engineering partners, and other startups in the program, can congregate. Additionally, access to exclusive foundation grants from leading blockchains including Aptos, Solana, Polygon, and more, form part of Google's unique offering.

Also in the package are hands-on learning labs focused on Web3 and the latest Google Cloud technologies. Furthermore, BlockGames delegates get VIP access to Google Cloud events at premier global Web3 conferences including Paris Blockchain Week, ConsenTexas-and TOKEN2049, which Baltramiejunas and Gajauskas are both attending.

Baltramiejunas, said,“This level of support from Google will allowto share knowledge with a growing number of like-minded organizations and explore opportunities to forge additional partnerships with leaders in the mobile gaming space to further accelerate Web3 innovations.”

He added,“Over the last 18 months, we've exerted an increasingly positive influence on the mobile gaming industry and tripled our community through a raft of initiatives. The Google Web3 Startup Program will helpto ramp things up even more.

“As we continue to build out the world's first Player Network , and bring our product to market, we'll be partnering with a growing number of mobile games. In addition to Web3 mobile games, we'll be heavily focused on attracting Web2 games keen to explore the potential of Web3 integrations to both enhance their players' experiences and discover new ways to hugely increase user acquisition.

“The fact that Google is opening its doors to Web3 and NFTs, despite regulatory and logistical headwinds, makes this prospect more promising than ever. It represents a huge opportunity for BlockGames and the mobile games industry as a whole.”

He emphasized that Web2 game developers who want to dip a toe in Web3 waters will now have more confidence to do so. Meanwhile, Web3 game developers will feel reassured that their hunch - that the future of gaming is cradled in the arms of Web3 - was right.

Gajauskas agrees:“We're on the cusp of great change. The Google Play Store has almost 4 million apps. Around 15% of those are gaming apps. On top of that, there are 3.5 billion mobile game players globally downloading more than 100 billion apps each year.

“The incredible use cases for Web3 notwithstanding, there are only about 500,000 active Web3 gaming wallets. As with most technological adoptions, when that figure hits about 3% of the market, which it eventually will, we're confident that the real trend will begin and Web3 mobile gaming will start moving toward mass adoption.

“Right now, Google is leading the way with its latest Google Play policies, which recognize the potential of Web3, and provide a strong indication of where things are headed.”

