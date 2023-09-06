Jlcpcb Revolutionizes Metal 3D Printing With A Remarkable 40% Price Reduction

3D printing factory in China

JLCPCB has announced a remarkable up to 40% price reduction in its metal 3D printing services recently.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- JLCPCB , a pioneering name in PCB and SMT prototyping, has once again taken the lead in innovation by announcing an astonishing up to 40% price reduction in its metal 3D printing services. This strategic move comes as a result of the company's continucommitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that are not only high in quality but also affordable for a wide range of customers.

In 2022, JLCPCB entered the 3D printing arena, extending its expertise from PCBs and SMT to offer 3D printing services. Recognizing the considerable expense associated with metal printing, the company embarked on a mission to diversify options for its customers. This endeavor aligned seamlessly with JLCPCB's legacy of delivering value-driven solutions to its clients.

The focal point of this major price reduction lies in JLCPCB's concerted efforts to curtail production costs. One notable achievement is the company's substantial expansion of its metal printing manufacturing capacity, which has been increased by an impressive fivefold. By optimizing material utilization and employing advanced production technologies, JLCPCB's R&D teams have achieved a significant reduction in overall costs.

"JLCPCB SLM 3D printing service is so speedy and easy-to-use. Now we can use metal 3D printing not only for making parts for business, but also for hobby because they also offer an affordable price. It's a game changer!," stated Ryota Suzuki, the founder of TYE's Tech Lab. "Our decision to substantially reduce the cost of metal 3D printing underscores our dedication to making advanced manufacturing processes accessible to a broader spectrum of industries. This milestone not only benefits our existing clients but also extends a warm invitation to new customers who can now explore the advantages of metal 3D printing without the inhibitions of high costs.

This strategic move is bound to disrupt the metal 3D printing landscape. With reduced costs, manufacturers and designers can now harness the potential of metal 3D printing for a myriad of applications, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and beyond. The cost-effectiveness of JLCPCB's services opens doors to rapid prototyping and low-volume production without compromising on the quality and precision that metal 3D printing is renowned for.

As JLCPCB takes this leap, it remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining the high quality and precision that customers have come to expect. The company's reputation as an industry leader is built upon a foundation of trust, reliability, and technological excellence.

In conclusion, JLCPCB's groundbreaking 40% price reduction in metal 3D printing services, coupled with its expansion of metal printing manufacturing capacity, stands as a testament to its unwavering dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. By mitigating cost barriers and expanding the horizons of metal 3D printing, JLCPCB is poised to empower industries and individuals alike to bring their boldest ideas to life.

JLCPCB is a leading PCB prototyping company known for its technological excellence, uncompromising quality, and dedication to innovation. With a rich history in delivering high-quality PCBs, JLCPCB ventured into 3D printing services in 2022, with a mission to provide accessible and affordable solutions to its clients. The recent up to 40% price reduction in metal 3D printing services, alongside a substantial fivefold increase in metal printing manufacturing capacity, further underscores JLCPCB's commitment to pushing boundaries and transforming industries.

