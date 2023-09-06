New Self-Care Startup Launches Its First Kickstarter Campaign: Gratitude: The 30-Day Guided Gratitude Journal

Founded in 2022, Elevator 63's mission is to create minimalist journals that facilitate self-care and self-growth. With its first product, gratitude, Elevator 63 hopes to light the path for many to discover the profound emotional, social, and physical health benefits linked to the practice of gratitude.

gratitude journal open to day 14

The gratitude journal distinguishes itself by using a minimalist design. Spanning 128 pages, the journal contains inspirational quotes, diverse writing prompts, and ample blank space. It boasts 148 gsm soft cream-colored paper and is bound in an exposed smyth-sewn binding.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the journal, Milena Soc, the founder of Elevator 63 said, "I wanted to make gratitude journaling easy."

Delving deeper into her journey, Milena shares, "For years, I couldn't reap the benefits of journaling because I was unmotivated to write. In order to encourage myself to write in gratitude, I thought long and hard about what I would need. I did research, a lot of introspection and self-work, and experimenting with the journal design. And after years of study, this is the formula I applied: minimalism + inspiration + quality."

The Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign launched on Tuesday, September 5th, 2023 and will run for 30 days, ending on Thursday, October 5th, 2023.

The public is warmly encouraged to support Elevator 63's Kickstarter campaign by pledging $19+ to get their hands on a first edition of "gratitude."

Backers who pledge $55+ gain membership to a gratitude accountability group. By supporting the project, they're not just acquiring a product, but becoming part of a larger effort to motivate and inspire others and to foster gratitude in everyday life.

About Elevator 63:

Elevator 63's mission is to deliver helpful, guided journals to people seeking self-care and self-actualization. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and transparency, Elevator 63 aims to make journaling easy, starting with its flagship product, gratitude.

