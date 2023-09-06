Wednesday, 06 September 2023 10:36 GMT

Pentathlon Ventures Launches $55 Million Fund Ii To Invest In 25 B2b Saas Start-Ups


(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fund II will deploy strategic initiatives to help its portfolio start-ups scale globally

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentathlon Ventures , an early-stage B2B SaaS-focused venture capital firm, has announced the launch of its second fund with a target of $55 Million. The fund aims to invest in 25 B2B SaaS start-ups, supporting breakthrough solutions across Enterprise Digital Transformation, E-commerce Enablement, Fintech, Vertical SaaS, Applied AI, Sustainable Tech, and HealthTech.

The VC firm was founded in 2020 by a team of marquee entrepreneurs with over 150 years of experience: Gireendra Kasmalkar (Ideas to Impacts, Verisoft); Sandeep Chawda (Globant, Clarice, Veritas); Saurabh Lahoti (Grassroots Business Fund, Ennovent); Madhukar Bhatia (Sapience, Symphony, Veritas); Ashok Mayya (Rising Pharma, Citron Pharma); Hemant Joshi (Sapience, Symphony, Veritas), and Shashank Deshpande (Globant, Clarice, Veritas).

US-based Managing Partner Ashok Mayya
observed,
"Our core expertise is in early-stage B2B SaaS companies built from India. SaaS is a global play with innovative ideas coming from all corners. India's software talent, with its experience and scale is well positioned to emerge as a dominant player in the worldwide SaaS market."

India-based Managing Partner Gireendra Kasmalkar added,
"The revenues coming from India based B2B start-ups are expected to grow 25X in the next 8 years. With an impressive 50% faster time to revenue, better revenue predictability and solid gross margins ranging between 70-80%, it presents extraordinary prospects of building sustainable businesses. Indian B2B seed stage companies are going to be global leaders in the coming decade. The successes of our investments from Fund I further strengthens our commitment to this strategy."

For Fund II, Pentathlon Ventures is raising capital from a mix of Indian and global limited partners encompassing successful business leaders, corporations and institutions.

Through its first fund, the VC firm has invested in 23 start-ups, with a remarkable track record which includes successful exits and follow-on investments.

About Pentathlon Ventures :
 Pentathlon Ventures is an early stage VC Fund focusing on the thriving B2B SaaS space in the Indian startup ecosystem to build global products. It works with early-stage technology companies to scale their business by providing Expertise, Ecosystem & Capital. Pentathlon Ventures' mission is to empower ambititech entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey. As a founder-led VC firm, it aims to bridge the gap between Angel and Series A+ rounds.

