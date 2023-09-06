Chief Executive Officers Named For Commonspirit Health Hospitals In Utah

“These mission-focused, forward-leading leaders will work diligently for the common good of our patients, caregivers and communities, as we grow and make the healing presence of God known in each of our ministries across Utah,” said Jim Sheets, Group President, Colorado/Kansas/Utah Division.“Together, we will faithfully extend faith-based care to our neighbors and patients, while embarking on a quest for better health care for all.”

The five CEOs who will extend the 148-year legacy of high-quality compassionate care in Utah include:

Kevin Jenkins, Market CEO in Utah and CEO, Holy Cross Hospital – Salt Lake: Jenkins has served in CommonSpirit ministries since 2008. In his Market CEO since May, he is working to build a team of market leaders and hospital CEOs while ensuring success in integrating these ministries into the national health system. His role includes leadership of Holy Cross Hospital – Salt Lake, where works to further the ministry's incredible legacy of caring for the community.

Michael Jensen, CEO, Holy Cross Hospital - Davis: Jensen is continuing in the role he has held for 22 years in service to the Layton and surrounding communities, providing leadership to the expansion of hospital facilities and partnerships, new technology and financial stewardship. Jensen has built key relationships with physicians and clinics in the past two decades and is passionate about improving the quality of life for all people in the community he serves.

Christine McSweeney, CEO, Holy Cross Hospital – Jordan Valley: With 25 years of experience in health care, McSweeney has served CommonSpirit since 2019, most recently in operational leadership positions in the Colorado market, including at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colo. She has also held regional leadership roles, focusing on service line initiatives, operational efficiencies, and new business development. McSweeney works every day to inspire her team to thrive and improve.

Angie Simonson, CEO, Holy Cross Hospital – Jordan Valley West: Simonson has served CommonSpirit for more than 11 years, most recently as CEO at St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City, Colo. Simonson has also served in multiple director roles across the Colorado/Kansas/Utah Division, most notably managing joint ventures and system contracts. She will work with her team in West Valley City to lead the hospital with collaboration, kindness and compassion.

Chris Stines, CEO, Holy Cross Hospital – Mountain Point: Stines most recently served as Vice President, Service Lines for the Colorado/Kansas/Utah Division, partnering with leaders, physicians and patients to achieve operational excellence in neuroscience, heart & vascular, trauma and orthopedics. He previously served as CEO for two hospitals in large systems, including CommonSpirit in Arkansas. Stines is committed to cultivating trust with those he serves.

The five Holy Cross hospitals in Utah are among the 20 hospitals and 240 physician practices and clinics that now make up CommonSpirit's Colorado/Kansas/Utah Division , effective August 1, 2023. Patients who visit one of these facilities will begin to see the transition to the CommonSpirit name. While the name will change, the commitment to delivering high-quality care by many of the same providers and care sites patients know and trust remains the same. For additional information, patients are encouraged to visit .

###

ABOUT COMMONSPIRIT HEALTH

CommonSpirit Health is a nonprofit, Catholic health system dedicated to advancing health for all people. It was created in February 2019 by Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health. The Colorado/Kansas/Utah Division includes 20 hospitals, 240 physician practices and clinics, emergency and urgent care centers, home care and hospice services, and Flight For Life® Colorado. With its national office in Chicago and a team of over 175,000 employees and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians, CommonSpirit operates 142 hospitals and more than 2,200 care sites across 24 states. In FY 2022, CommonSpirit had revenues of $33.9 billion and provided $4.9 billion in charity care, community benefit, and unreimbursed government programs. Learn more at .