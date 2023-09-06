Fortrea To Present At The Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

About Fortrea

Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients in need. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions and post-approval services.

Fortrea's solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team of more than 19,000 people working in more than 90 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to customers globally.

Learn more about how Fortrea is becoming a transformative force from pipeline to patient at Fortreaand followon LinkedIn and Twitter @Fortrea.

Fortrea Contacts

Hima Inguva (Investors) – 877-495-0816,

Sue Zaranek (Media) – 919-943-5422,

Kate Dillon (Media) – 646-818-9115,