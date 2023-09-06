Media Advisory: 137 Ontario Victims Of Impaired Driving Will Be Honoured On New Memorial Monument

The Memorial Monument is a powerful and lasting way to pay tribute to the innocent victims of impairment-related crashes.

Together with Brampton Deputy Mayor Harkirat Singh, MPP for Brampton Centre Charmaine Williams and representatives of police, fire and emergency services, MADD Canada will welcome approximately 250 family members and friends whose loved ones are memorialized on the Monument. The ceremony will include a candlelight vigil for the victims, followed by the first public viewing of the Monument.

Media are invited to attend the Ontario Memorial Monument unveiling and inaugural ceremony.