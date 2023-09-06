Dickey's Barbecue And Safeway Grocery Stores Partner Up

In September 2023, the Texas-style barbecue brand will begin its fantastic partnership with Safeway's Denver Division offering shoppers their famOriginal Polish smoked sausage links, Jalapeno Cheddar smoked sausage links, and Hot Links. This division of Safeway operates 143 supermarkets in five states including Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

To celebrate this exciting new partnership, from September 6th – 12th the barbecue brand will offer shoppers a special promotion of $3.99/unit.

“We are so thrilled to be partnering up with such a reputable grocery brand like Safeway,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO Dickey's Capital Group .“It's such a pleasure to offer backyard pitmasters across the country our award-winning sausage, a family recipe, made directly by Dickey's in Mesquite, Texas.”

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc ., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM At Dickey's, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey's proudly believes there's no shortcut to true barbecue and it's why our name isn't BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey's Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey's was named to Newsweek's 2022 America's Favorite Restaurant Chains list and Today 2021 readers' choice awards. Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country's 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation's Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey's Barbecue is part of Dickey's Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.

