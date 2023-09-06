Cancer Patient Launches First Care App Designed To Organize & Manage Support

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Journey Together gives those in need of support a better way to manage varying types of help, in one place. Journey Together is my contribution to the care community, and to people like me who want to receive help that is thoughtful, intentional and on their own terms.” - Ayanna SmithWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Startup enthusiast and founder advocate Ayanna Smith announced today the launch of Journey Together - an app she designed after being diagnosed with breast cancer to help organize all of her support in one place. Inundated with healthcare recommendations, calls, emails, texts and home visits from loved ones, outside support quickly became overwhelming and burdensome. So, Smith created Journey Together to give those in need of support a better way to manage varying types of help, in one place.
While there are a few existing care apps that help users organize tasks, like food trains and childcare, none offer a singular solution for managing multiple supports and updates in one place.
Key differentiating app features for Journey Together include -
Use for variscenarios. Most care apps are designed to support people experiencing health crises. Journey Together helps users manage support in any instance where outside support is needed and/or offered, including but not limited to death of a loved one, military deployments, house fires, birth of a baby and health crises.
Phone call and visiting notifications. When a person experiences a crisis, it is not always easy or convenient to talk on the phone or see people; and quite often, preparing for visitors can result in more stress. However, ignoring calls and turning away visitors can create unnecessary conflict. Journey Together lets recipients set boundaries so that loved ones know when it's OK to call or visit.
Staupdates.“What happened?”“How are you feeling?”“What did the doctors say?”“When is your surgery?”“What do you need?” Having to answer the same questions from varipeople can become daunting. Similar to Facebook, Journey Together allows the recipient or caretaker to post updates, including photos and videos, to keep everyone in the loop at once.
Wish lists. Asking for help is not easy for most people. Yet,“What do you need?” and“How can I help?” are the questions that those in need receive the most. Journey Together allows recipients to set up wish lists with links to retail sites and gift registries as well as donation options, such as CashApp, Venmo and GoFundMe. Anyone interested in contributing can use the wish list; no need to ask.
Recommendations. The ability to organize recommendations is one of Journey Together's key assets. Smith reported feeling inundated with recommendations for books to read, medical doctors to consider, movies to watch, herbs to buy, and being gifted music playlists for treatment days. It was hard to keep track of who sent what, and where it was sent. Some people texted while others called and emailed recommendations. Journey Together makes it easy to upload and organize recommendations, in one place.
Notes. In instances where recipients need to create and store notes, Journey Together allows users to create, name and date folders to organize personal notes, including but not limited to feedback from doctor's visits. Once more, allowing users to have everything related to their situation in one place.
In addition to its key differentiating features, Journey Together also offers users the ability to sign up to fulfill tasks to support the recipient, including childcare/school pick-up, grocery shopping and food preparation, rides to medical visits, etc.
“I am fortunate to have a mighty network of friends, family, neighbors and colleagues who are always quick to jump into action whenever I need support but there have been times when receiving help has felt like work, despite obviintentions,” said Smith.“Journey Together is my contribution to the care community, and to people like me who want to receive help that is thoughtful, intentional and on their own terms.”
To use Journey Together, the recipient or a caretaker must create a solidarity co-op and send out invitations to others to join and support. The app is free for the solidarity co-op creator for the first 25 people. Solidarity co-ops with 26-100 users have a one-time fee of $5.99, and co-ops with unlimited users have a one-time fee of $9.99.
Journey Together is currently being beta tested by a small group of users and will be available for download in Apple and Google app stores in October 2023. To learn more, visit journeytogetherapp.com.
