Manufacturing Podcast Interviews Ehs Risk Management About The Value Of Safety

NYS Manufacturing Now asked Jim Testo, president of EHS Risk Management, about the past, present, and future of manufacturing safety. Business leaders are taking a proactive rather than a reactive approach to safety. They're building a safety culture and looking at leading rather than lagging indicators.” - Jim TestoTROY, NEW YORK, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Jim Testo, the president of EHS Risk Management, recently appeared on NYS Manufacturing Now, New York's State's premiere manufacturing podcast. Testo is a nationally recognized leader in the development and implementation of corporate programs for environmental, health, and safety (EHS). He has more than 35 years of experience in leading EHS programs, including with GE Silicones and GE Power Systems.
During the 20-minute podcast, Testo began by explaining how manufacturing safety has changed since he started his career. Back then, a petroleum spill on the Great Lakes prompted not just a costly cleanup but management resistance to implementing new procedures. Today, Testo says, leaders are taking a proactive rather than a reactive approach to safety. They're building a safety culture and looking at leading rather than lagging indicators.
Importantly, these leaders are also leveraging today's technology and putting safety-related information right at their employees' fingertips. By reducing incidents such as accidents, employers can better control the costs of workers' compensation insurance and, ultimately, their organization's profitability. In an era where good workers can be hard to find, a safe workplace is also a hallmark of an employer of choice.
Testo concluded the podcast with some predictions about the future of manufacturing safety and the role of emerging technologies.
About EHS Risk Management
EHS Risk Management can help you build environmental health and safety programs that create a culture change that adds value to your business. From strategic services and corporate governance to program implementation, we provide cost-effective solutions backed by an exceptional level of experience.
We're not just an EHS services company. We have the product and the process that you need.
● The EHS Risk Manager is a business value proposition that reduces costs and supports your company's performance.
● The EHS Portal provides a real-time process for managing and implementing your company's policies and procedures.
● The EHS Network is a unique delivery model that enables you to get the EHS services that you need when you need them. Instead of paying for services that you don't want or trying to apply in-house expertise that you don't have, you can leverage our network to meet your specific needs.
Manufacturing Safety: Podcast with NYS Manufacturing Now
