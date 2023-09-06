This Central Florida Frida Festival Is Set To Be Caliente

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Frida Kahlo, the Mexican artist known for her uniqueness and resiliency will represent Hispanic culture and eclectic art styles at this colorful event. It is not worthwhile to leave this world without having had a little fun in life” - Frida KahloMOUNT DORA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Mount Dora Center for the Arts and Las Palmas Cuban Restaurant invite you to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month and experience diversity in art, food, and music at the Mount Dora Viva La Frida Festival on September 30 from 11am to 8pm in Donnelly Park located at 530 N Donnelly St, Mt Dora, FL 32757.
MDCA's Executive Director JGamache says“Viva La Frida celebrates the rich and diverse Hispanic culture right here in our area. We want people to come and recognize the contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Central and South America, Spain, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Each area brings its own unique flavor in art, music, and food. We invite everyone to come and enjoy a taste.”
A diverse line up of musical performances from Latin Jazz to Rock to Cuban Afro Funk will take the stage all day long.
Gamache says,“The event will also highlight some great partnerships in the art community. We are proud to host Orlando Opera who will perform some pieces from their upcoming production of 'Frida.' We also have No Borders Art Competition who will run a fast-paced drawing contest on stage and local artist PJ Svejda of Studio Art Farm will paint a mural on site for guests to watch and enjoy.”
Visitors can expect delicifood like empanadas, ceviche, arepas, and paella. Mojitos and Spanish beer will be available along with other specialty cocktails on site and more than 50 artists and merchandise vendors will be set up to show and sell their goods.
Hispanic community outreach organizations will also be available to assist the public with Spanish speaking reps.
Get dressed up and put your best Frida face on to enter the Frida look-alike contest. You can also head over to the MDCA gallery to view the winners of the Frida art competition located across the street from the festival at 138 E.5th Ave Mount Dora, FL.
This event is funded in part by a National Endowment Challenge America grant.
Ticket are $10 advance/ $15 at the gate. A $100 VIP Art Supporters sponsor ticket experience includes a private area with catered food, cash bar, dedicated restroom, and a Premium Tequila Tasting.
