See-a-Pharm App, Tele-consultation feature! Balto Rx launches the first ever pharmacist video consultation feature for a prescription delivery service for millions of patients nationwide

Get prescriptions delivered at home for FREE!

Any time – Any day – Any pharmacy, No contract - use as needed, Weeknights, weekends and emergiencies, Proof of delivery, Delivery fees starting $10 & up, Each delivery is insured, Service available 24/7 in most of the communities nationwide

Balto Rx is breaking barriers to medication access: Improving healthcare through disruptive digital tools that deliver medicines to patients' homes in hours.

Healthcare start-up Balto Rx offering disruptive digital tools that delivers medicines into patients hands in hours, helps all pharmacies, hospitlas & patients