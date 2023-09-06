Apex Cipp Announces New Business Development Manager, Trenchless Expert

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Matt Dumas will spearhead the new position for the pipelining equipment and training company I'm glad to discuss the benefits of equipment or materials, but when it comes right down to it, I'm going to recommend the best product for your needs, regardless of whether we sell it or not.” - Matt DumasSARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Apex CIPP welcomed Matt Dumas as their business development manager in August, 2023. While Dumas is one of the newest additions to the company, he is certainly not new to cured-in-place pipe (CIPP). In fact, thanks to his vast experience, he's become known within the industry as“The Problem Solver.” He's sure to be a tremendasset to seasoned pipelining companies as well as those looking to enter the trenchless pipe repair field.
Dumas's career spans nearly three decades, going back to a time when residential no-dig pipe repair was seldom heard of in the United States. Europe had been successfully utilizing the low-impact, greener technology since the early 1970s, but it would take time for American plumbing companies and property owners to become familiar with the option.
“I started my plumbing career by digging up and ripping out damaged pipes,” explains Dumas,“But trenchless pipe repair changed everything.” He's talking about both the industry and his career trajectory, since he would relentlessly pursue whatever he could learn about the low-impact pipe repair method.
The more Matt became involved with trenchless pipe rehab, the more he realized he had discovered a plumbing super power. Property owners could now decide if they wanted to remove and replace their aged/damaged pipes, or install structural pipelining that would essentially build new lines directly within the old pipes - without the necessary building damage and lengthy timelines that pipe replacement required.
Dumas jumped at the chance to work for several progressive plumbing companies that were performing pipe lining. He learned about materials, equipment, and the best practices for installation. He also gained valuable field experience dealing with unexpected issues, making him a resilient installer who was not afraid of a challenging project.
“I had a knack for solving problems; still do,” Matt Dumas recalls“When there was a difficult layout or an impasse with a pipelining project, they'd call me in. I'd figure out what needed to be done and make it happen.” Oftentimes, he adapted equipment to work in ways no one had seen. Soon, he was running entire operations and teaching others how to line seemingly impossible projects. His work took him along the U.S. coast from Florida to Maine.
Now, the trenchless expert is happy to be based back in his home area, working from the company's Sarasota headquarters. He's also excited to lead the position of Business Development Manager.“Connecting with company owners and technicians is one of my favorite things. We speak the same language."
His no-nonsense communication that makes him a perfect fit for Apex CIPP.“Matt's a straight shooter. He's not about making a sale; he's about being an asset to customers,” confirms Craig Underwood, owner and general manager.“We have always put customer success as our first priority, so Matt will be a huge benefit to the contractors we work with.”
Independently owned and operated Apex CIPP is a thriving small business with the purchasing power of a Fortune 500 company; a rare combination. They are the parent company of Dancutter USA, the direct distributors of Dancutter robotic pipe cutters for North America.“We've built our reputation on being transparent, authentic, and trustworthy. We treat customers how we want to be treated, as their reliable resource for training and equipment.” Underwood reiterates that the success of his company is a direct result of making his customers' success the top priority.
Dumas feels he has always practiced the Apex philosophy of putting customer success above sales,“There's a special satisfaction that comes from knowing you had a part in helping a company reach their goals. Watching them take off, I mean really taking their business to new levels, that's when you know you're doing the right thing.”
Matt's 20-something years in the trenchless plumbing industry has allowed him to witness numertechnical advances. Installation techniques have improved and the curing process has more options than ever. Now, there's ambient (natural, timed), steam, hot water, and UV LED light curing available to harden or set the structural liners. Spot repairs and spray coatings are good options in some cases. Robotic cutters/millers have helped expand the reach and range of pipe rehab. The pre- and post-repair inspection processes have experienced major upgrades.
Solving problems for customers comes naturally for Dumas. He sees more demand for trenchless pipe repair than he ever imagined back when he was starting out in plumbing. And he still enjoys getting calls from technicians on a jobsite. He's happy to talk through a tough situation or offer tips on how to get the most out of existing equipment. Now, in his new position, he looks forward to working with companies looking to enter the trenchless field or expand their services with new equipment.
“We couldn't be more excited to add Matt to the team,” Underwood states,“It's a big win for Apex and an even bigger win for our customers.”
