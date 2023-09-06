Employees Feel Disconnected From Their Organization's Vision And Mission: New Research From Mclean & Company

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - A new resource from McLean & Company highlights how vision and mission statements present an opportunity to engage employees. The firm's research shows that those who identify with their organization's statements are 3.71 times more likely to be engaged

than those who do not. However, engagement survey data also shows that approximately one in three

respondents do not believe their organization's stated vision and mission are reflected in the day-to-day activities of the organization, creating a significant gap between the potential for engaged employees and the reality of an organization's level of engagement. To help organizational and HR leaders bridge that gap, the global research and advisory firm has released the Vision and Mission Guide .

The new guide from McLean & Company explains that the vision and mission are often treated as a single statement. However, viewing them as separate entities allows the organization to be more intentional about how each statement is used and when one or the other needs to be refreshed. (CNW Group/McLean & Company)

The new guide explains that organizations are missing opportunities to engage employees with out-of-date or unrealistic statements, with more than one-fifth

of respondents indicating they do not identify with the organization's vision and mission. This can be particularly concerning for organizations when considering that these statements drive success by guiding decision making, increasing morale, and providing purpose and direction.

"Refreshing the vision and mission statements requires careful thought and intention," says Kelly Berte , director of HR Research & Advisory Services at McLean & Company. "Strong vision and mission statements stand the test of time but are not evergreen. Reviewing organizational data and observing the impact of broader organizational change will offer indicators for when it is time to recalibrate one or both statements to better align with the future of the organization."

In the resource, organizational and HR leaders can find a four-step process to guide them through drafting a vision and mission statement that will resonate with their stakeholders. The process is outlined below:

McLean & Company advises that strong vision and mission statements fodecision making across the organization on the achievement of a unified goal, which allows stakeholders to direct efforts toward strategic priorities. The firm also recommends that HR leaders use vision and mission statements to inform HR functions and processes, such as performance management, talent acquisition, and talent management.

To access the full resource from the firm, HR and organizational leaders can download the Vision and Mission Guide .

