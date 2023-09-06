Lennar Celebrates Grand Opening Of Autumn Sunrise Community In Tualatin Featuring Next Gen Floorplans

Autumn Sunrise floorplans range from approximately 1,764 to 3,180 square feet with up to five bedrooms and three-and-one-half bathrooms. Each plan showcases modern finishes and is thoughtfully designed for contemporary living: open living areas ideal for entertaining, fully equipped kitchens, spaciowner's suites, energy-conscifeatures and much more.

Two stunning model homes will debut on September 9 – single-story Endicott

and two-story Charlotte

floorplans – will be open Sept. 9, with a special event between 11a and 2p. Autumn Sunrise's Meadow, Canyon, Ridgeline and Trailside collections offer an array of floorplans suitable for every lifestyle.

"From its affordability, exciting nearby recreation, great shopping and dining opportunities and proximity to the Portland metro area, there's so many reasons why Tualatin is becoming a hot area for families," said Kelli Cunningham, Lennar Portland's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "For busy professionals, established or growing families or those simply looking to settle into a tranquil and welcoming neighborhood, Autumn Sunrise is the perfect place to put down roots and call home."

Next Gen floorplans provide a main home pan attached private suite complete with its own separate entrance, living area with kitchenette, bedroom, bathroom and laundry. From accommodating aging parents, boomerang kids, home schooling, a home gym and other distinctive needs, the suite is completely flexible, and the possibilities are endless.

Carefully crafted to fit every lifestyle, Autumn Sunrise merges comfort, style and convenience within the beautiful Willamette Valley. Autumn Sunrise also offers onsite amenities that homeowners can enjoy daily, like walking trails, parks with picnic tables and pickleball courts. The local area is host to local vineyards, golfing and the Tualatin River for exceptional recreation like swimming. Trendy eateries and premier shopping are close by at Bridgeport Village. Autumn Sunrise is within the highly regarded Tigard-Tualatin School District.

For more information on these new Tualatin homes, call 877-395-6409 or visit

.

