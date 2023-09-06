Moore Kuehn Encourages Rpt, Abcm, Thrn, And Ht Investors To Contact Law Firm

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT)

RPT Realty has agreed to merge with KiRealty. Under the proposed transaction RPT shareholders will receive 0.6049 shares of KiRealty per share.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM)

Abcam has agreed to merge with Danaher Corporation. Under the proposed transaction, Abcam shareholders will receive $24.00 in cash per share.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ: THRN)

Thorne HealthTech has agreed to merge with L Catterton. Under the proposed transaction, Thorne shareholders will receive $10.20 in cash per share.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust has agreed to merge with KSL Capital Partners. Under the proposed transaction, Hersha Hospitality shareholders will receive $10.00 in cash per share.

