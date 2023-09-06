Depth Sensing Market Projected To Reach Us$ 10,992 Million By 2028 At A Cagr Of 16.31%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The depth sensing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.31%, reaching US$10,992.190 million in 2028 from US$3,816.542 million in 2021. The depth sensing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.31%, reaching US$10,992.190 million in 2028 driven by the the growing demand for gesture recognition and human-machine interaction.” - Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the depth sensing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.31%, between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$10,992.190 million by 2028. The prime factors driving the depth sensing market growth include the growing demand for gesture recognition and human-machine interaction.
Depth-sensing technology enables precise depth and distance perception and measurement by devices and systems. The depth sensing market, with its applications ranging from consumer electronics like smartphones to industrial automation and robotics, is expected to increase significantly over the coming years because of the rising need for 3D imaging , gesture recognition, and augmented reality experiences in a variety of industries. The Depth Sensing Market is expected to develop significantly as a result of many main factors: The increasing need for 3D imagery in a variety of applications, including gaming, healthcare, and entertainment, is pushing the use of depth sensing technology. These technologies make it possible to create realistic 3D models and immersive experiences. Depth sensing is gradually being integrated into consumer devices such as smartphones and tablets for features like facial recognition, augmented reality (AR), and gesture control, which is broadening its market reach.
OnePintroduced the Nord CE 3 Lite, a low-cost, friendly smartphone from the Nord CE range, in April 2023. In addition, it has a Snapdragon 695 CPU and a 108MP camera on the back. After appearing on Google Play and being labeled a compatible device, the N30 was confirmed to be a Nord CE 3 Lite. The OnePNord CE 3 Lite features three sensors on the back. The primary camera has 108MP, while the depth sensor and macro unit have 2MP cameras. Depth sensing improves object recognition and navigation skills in robotics and automation. This is critical in areas like manufacturing, logistics, and medical robots. Depth sensing is an important component of AR/VR technology since it improves the realism of virtual surroundings. The brisk AR/VR market is driving up demand for depth sensing technologies. Depth sensing is critical in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and self-driving cars, enabling capabilities such as collision avoidance and pedestrian identification. Depth sensing also enables natural and intuitive gesture-based engagement with gadgets and machines, which is greatly desired in a variety of sectors, including gaming and retail.
The expansion of the drone and autonomvehicle sectors opens up new possibilities for depth sensing applications in navigation, obstacle identification, and mapping. These key drivers contribute to the increasing Depth Sensing Market, with a diverse range of businesses recognizing the potential of depth sensing for improving capabilities, efficiency, and user experiences in a variety of applications.
Access sample report or view details:
The depth sensing market has been categorized based on form, type, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The market has been segmented based on type into active depth sensing, and passive depth sensing. Technology is further classified into time of flight, stereo vision, and structured light.
By region, North America is the dominant region owing to its strong technological infrastructure, a growing consumer electronics sector, and significant expenditures in R&D. Depth sensing technologies are widely used in a variety of applications, including smartphones, gaming consoles, and car safety systems, all of which are popular in the region. Furthermore, the early adoption of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies in North America has boosted demand for depth sensing solutions, propelling the region to the forefront of the worldwide market for these advanced sensing technologies.
As a part of the report, the key companies operating in the depth sensing market that have been covered include Qualcomm Technology, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Sony Depth Sensing Solutions, Pmdtechnologies AG, Nerian Vision Technologies, and Melexis among other significant market players.
The depth sensing market analytics report segments the market on the following basis:
.By Type
oActive Depth Sensing
oPassive Depth Sensing
.By Technology
oTime of Flight
oStereo Vision
oStructured Light
.By Industry Vertical
oConsumer Electronics
oIndustrial
oHealthcare
oBuilding Automation
oAutomotive
.By Geography
oNorth America
.USA
.Canada
.Mexico
oSouth America
.Brazil
.Argentina
.Others
oEurope
.United Kingdom
.Germany
.France
.Spain
.Italy
.Others
oMiddle East and Africa
.Saudi Arabia
.UAE
.Others
oAsia Pacific
.China
.Japan
.India
.South Korea
.Taiwan
.Thailand
.Indonesia
.Others
Companies Profiled
.Qualcomm Technology, Inc.
.Infineon Technologies AG
.Intel Corporation
.Sony Depth Sensing Solutions
.Pmdtechnologies AG
.Nerian Vision Technologies
.Melexis
. *List is not exhaustive
Explore More Reports:
.Distributed Temperature Sensing Market:
.3D Sensor Market:
.Laser Sensors Market:
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
850-250-1698
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN06092023003118003196ID1107020087
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.