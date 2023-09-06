Biblionix Revolutionizes Library Services With Seamless Access To E-Books, Databases, And More

Easy access to e-Books, Databases and more gives libraries a user-friendly, customer satisfaction edge.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- For more than 17 years, the innovative and dynamic foand commitment of Biblionix has been helping public and school libraries manage and deliver information, and maximize the library's user-friendly efficiency.

Now it gets even better, easier, and more convenient, because Biblionix revolutionizes library services with seamless access to select vendors e-Books , Databases, and more.

“One of our primary goals is to help patrons get the most out of their library,” says the enthusiastic Biblionix spokesperson, Dick Moeller.“A key-way is integrating access to the library's varipremium resources and services. Providing patrons to learn just one log-in and one place to use it. It is the game-changing Biblionix Apollo or Artemis catalog!”

Patrons will be thrilled with the speed, efficiency, and speed of accessing e-Books and audiobooks, and their PC, database, and print management needs.

No more frustrating loads of logins for different library resources like e-books, databases, and PC Management. No more valuable library staff time wasted sending patrons updated info to 3rd parties.

“Biblionix automatically integrates e-items from select vendors into the library's catalog,” Moeller explains,“so users need to only search in one place. They log in, search in the Apollo or Artemis catalog, click on an e-item and are directed to download with no other sign in needed.” *available for selected e-item vendors.

Biblionix makes it fast, direct, and delightful. Easy access to e-Books, Databases, and more is consistent with the Biblionix commitment to provide libraries with the best possible and most up-to-date and effective automation software.

It is just one more feature of the innovation and library efficiency, which continues to earn the exceptional Biblionix reputation for customer satisfaction.

“You are library gods!”

“Apollo is a beautifully simple system that packs a powerful punch under the hood.”

“You have got to be the most helpful company we have ever dealt with.”

“Your service is by far the best customer service we have ever received from any company, period.”

For more information, please visit: and

###

About Biblionix:

Biblionix is an efficient, 21st-century, customer-focused company that also provides vital Library Automation Systems. Biblionix is not a cumbersome provider with high overheads, trying to please too many types of customers. The result is that customers time and time again choose to stay with our products. Our goal is to make our clients happy.

Contact Details:

Biblionix

2025 Guadalupe St.

Suite 260

Austin, Texas 78705

United States

Dick Moeller

Biblionix

+1 866-800-5625

emailhere