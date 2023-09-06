Leandata And Salesloft Announce The 2023 Opsstars Award Winners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Awards spotlight the innovation and impact of revenue operations professionals
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- LeanData, the modern revenue orchestration platform for today's growth leaders, and Salesloft, provider of the first and only global AI-powered revenue workflow platform, today announced winners of the 5th Annual OpsStars Awards , the first awards program designed to recognize leading revenue operations professionals from B2B companies. The OpsStars Awards celebrate winners' strategic contributions and ground-breaking innovations that propel their organizations forward.
LeanData CEO Evan Liang will recognize the 2023 OpsStars Awards winners at the 8th annual OpsStars conference which takes place on September 13 in San Francisco.
"Operations professionals play a pivotal role in aligning and optimizing people, processes and technology to drive revenue growth. Their impact is significant, from lead generation to customer retention. Especially in today's challenging economy, Ops pros are on the frontlines, protecting their organization's revenue while implementing strategies for efficient growth," said Evan Liang, CEO of LeanData.“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the remarkable winners of the OpsStars awards. Your accomplishments not only reflect your dedication to your profession, but also inspire the entire community to reach for greater innovation and success."
The 2023 OpsStars Awards winners include:
Account-Based Program of the Year
Winner: Reltio
Digital Transformation Award
Winner: NVIDIA
Lead Management Program Transformation of the Year (Large Enterprise)
Winner: Rocket Software
Lead Management Program Transformation of the Year (Emerging Enterprise)
Winner: Autodesk Construction
Most Cutting-Edge Ops Program of the Year
Winner: Nexthink
Winning Sales Cadence Award
Winner: NielsenIQ
OpsStar of the Year
Winner: Rachel Godfrey, Senior Marketing Operations Manager at BambooHR
Since its inception eight years ago, OpsStars has become the definitive community and conference for operations professionals, attracting thousands of B2B sales, marketing, customer and revenue operations leaders to one place for strategic insights, best practices, career development and networking. The OpsStars Awards are a natural extension of this community, recognizing both the increasingly strategic role operations professionals play in driving revenue as well as the ground-breaking innovations many of these leaders are driving in their own organizations.
Held alongside Salesforce's Dreamforce event, the eighth-annual OpsStars 2023 conference will take place September 13 at The San FranciMint in San Francisco, CA. Register free at ops-stars.com/register.
About LeanData
LeanData is the gold standard in Revenue Orchestration, equipping today's growth leaders with the fully integrated solution they need to thrive in the buyer-directed world of modern B2B selling. LeanData is inspiring a global movement among its 1000+ customers and community of 5000+ OpsStars worldwide, empowering them with revenue operations excellence that translates into compelling buyer experiences and competitive advantage. For more information visit leandata.com.
About Salesloft
Salesloft is the first AI-powered revenue workflow platform that brings certainty to every revenue action and customer interaction. Close more deals, forecast more accurately, and coach to success throughout your revenue organization. Thousands of the world's top sales teams, like those at Google, 3M, IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco, drive more revenue with Salesloft. For more information visit salesloft.com.
Alison Murdock
LeanData
+1 415-254-5497
emailhere
MENAFN06092023003118003196ID1107020080
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.