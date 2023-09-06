(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Loreto Sign
Whale Watching in Loreto
San Javier in Loreto
Baja Sur Loreto welcomes West Coast Canadians with a direct WestJet Calgary flight launching November 3rd We are truly excited to work with WestJet in getting more West Coast Canadians to visit Loreto and learn about this incredible destination, with its culture, traditions & unique experiences.” - JeOrdoñez, general director of Visit Baja SurCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- West Coast Canadians will now have an easier time to get to Loreto as the destination is pleased to share that WestJet, Canada's leading leisure airline, will be offering weekly nonstop seasonal service from Calgary International Airport (YYC) to Baja Sur Loreto starting November 3rd, 2023. Flights can be booked through .
Running through April 26th, 2024, the nonstop flight will operate once a week and is scheduled to depart Calgary International Airport at 10:25 AM local time and arrive in Loreto by 1:25pm local time. The returning flight will depart Loreto at 2:30 PM local time and arrive back in Calgary at 7:27pm local time. The flight times are convenient in that they allow for additional time for same day connecting flights from across Canada.
Mexcontinues to be a popular winter getaway destination for Canadians looking to escape the cold winter weather and Baja Sur Loreto is excited to share more of its local charm that has led to it being called one of Mexico's best kept secrets.
Situated between the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of California, the state of Baja California Sur covers the southern half of the Baja Peninsula. As the state's original capital, Loreto is recognized as the first settlement in Baja California Sur.
With the tagline“300 Years Old and Still Undiscovered”, Loreto is located on one of Mexico's most important reserves, the Loreto National Marine Park, home to over 800 marine life species. The city is well-known for being one of the best places in the world for whale watching.
Around the mountains of Loreto, visitors can learn about the prehistoric tribes who called the area home thousands of years ago. The Sierra de la Giganta is home to ancient cave paintings and rock carvings that are protected for future generations to enjoy.
However, it is the residents of Loreto that make it special. Most of the local accommodations are independent family-owned hotel properties, which allows guests to better connect with the locals and learn more about Loreto's rich history.
For more information about the direct weekly Loreto WestJet flight from Calgary International Airport, visit westjet.com.
For further information about Loreto Baja Sur California, visit
About Loreto Baja Sur
As Baja Sur California's original capital, Loreto is the first settlement in Baja California Sur. With the tagline“300 Years Old and Still Undiscovered”, Loreto is located on one of Mexico's most important reserves, the Loreto National Marine Park, home to over 800 marine life species. Some of their most well-known tourist attractions include UNEWorld Heritage ancient cave paintings and rock carvings, whale watching, and hiking. For further information about Loreto Baja Sur California, visit Grymek
