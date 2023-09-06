ntinue Reading



STRATEGIC HIRE FOR AUT LEADERSHIP TO ENHANCE GLOBAL BOARD & C-SUITE CAPABILITIES

Thomas Fuller - Partner, Aut Leadership

d Haider - Founder & CEO, Aut Leadership

Mr. Fuller is a seasoned senior leadership advisor and executive searchnsultant serving clients across the globalnsumer sector including CPG, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Luxury & Lifestyle Brands, and Travel & Hospitality. He also leads projects in the Private Equity, Life Science and Technology sectors and brings a career that spans over 25 years of executive searchnsulting having delivered hundreds of Board Director and C-suite leadership projects.

"Tom's exceptional track rrd and extensive experience across multiple intries at the Board and C-Suite level bring an invaluable dimension to our firm's capabilities. With Tom on board, we are poised tontinue delivering outstanding results andhering in a new era of leadership growth for our clients."ys d Haider, Founder & CEO, Aut Leadership.

Prior to joining Aut Leadership, Mr. Fuller was a Managing Director and former Practice Leader at ZRG Partners and was the Founder & CEO of Epsen Fuller Group, a boutiquensultancy acquired by ZRG in 2018. Formerly he was a Partner and led pivotal engagements at

T's TMP Worldwide Executive Search and held priormercial leadership roles as an operating executive with leadingnsumer brands including General Mills.

"I am genuinely honored to join Aut Leadership",id Mr. Fuller. "The firm's unwaveringmitment to harnessing the potential of human leadership to transform intries, professions, andmunities, along with its truly global reach andllaborative culture, resonates with me.

d and the team at Aut have built a truly unique platform-based firm that better serves clients without the distraction of external priorities. Together, we will further our mission of placing exceptional candidates on Boards and in leadership positions for our clients around the world."

Mr. Fuller is a National Association ofrporate Directors (NACD) Certified Board Director & Governance Fellow and former Lead Director and Chair of the Nominating & Governancemittee for Tingleyrporation, leading up to its acquisition by Bunzl plc. He was also Board President of the NACD NJ Chapter, Founder & Chair of the NACD New Jersey Director of the Year Awards, served as a Board Director and America's Treasurer of the Association of Executive Searchnsultants SC), and Board Director of IMD International Group. Mr. Fuller is the recipient of theSC 's Eleanor Raynolds Award for Excellence in Executive Search &mitment to themunity.

About Aut Leadership

Aut Leadership is a global executive search and leadership advisory firm headquartered in New York City. It has built an enviable track rrd of delivering outstanding quality and genuine diversity to solve its clients' biggest talent leadership challenges.

