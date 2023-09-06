A Precision-Health Approach To Bipolar Disorder - A Free Webinar From The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

Register today at BBRFoundation

People with Bipolar Spectrum Disorders (BSDs) vary considerably in their clinical symptoms, a fact that contributes to the difficulty of developing new treatments. We need systems to measure how individuals with BSDs change over time and in different contexts. This talk will explain Dr. Sperry's efforts to identify and implement ways to capture such heterogeneity and better predict illness course, treatment response, and healthcare utilization-the basis of future precision-medicine approaches to treatment. Dr. Sperry will discuss the results of a BBRF-funded study focused on characterizing intraindividual dynamics of mood, leveraging a rare cohort of patients with BSDs who were followed intensively over a 10-year period.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $450 million to fund more than 5,400 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein , which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

