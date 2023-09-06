BizzTech Challenges Meta's Billion Dollar Metaverse

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In the rapidly evolving metaverse landscape, BizzTech, a bootstrapped startup, is emerging as a formidable challenger to tech giant Meta. Drawing parallels to the legendary David and Goliath tale, BizzTech's innovative approach and relentless drive are setting new industry standards.

Founded by Dirk Schmidt, Rosi Vieira, and Jason Shuster, BizzTech's mission is to make virtual experiences as tangible and interactive as real-world ones. While Meta's billion-dollar investments have often dominated headlines, BizzTech's "Metaverse-as-a-Service" model is revolutionizing the way businesses transition into immersive 3D environments.

BizzTech's foon real-world applications and genuine problem-solving sets them apart. Their groundbreaking technology mix enables a full multiplayer experience with photo-realistic environments in the browser for the first time. No downloads, without VR glasses and on any device with inteaccess.

In 2023, BizzTech has discussed tailored metaverse strategies with over 550 enterprises and positioned themselves as thought leaders. Their BizzTalk initiative, a C-level talk show hosted on their metaverse platform, further cements their staas pioneers in the space.

"BizzTech is not just another player in the Metaverse. We're here to challenge the staquo, offering businesses a seamless and innovative entry into this digital revolution," says Dirk Schmidt, co-founder of BizzTech. "Our partnerships, innovations, and user-centric approach are testaments to our commitment to reshaping the metaverse landscape."

As the digital frontier continues to expand, BizzTech's rise serves as a reminder that vision, innovation, and determination can challenge even the mightiest giants. The world watches with anticipation as BizzTech continues to redefine the boundaries of the metaverse.

About BizzTech: Founded in 2018, BizzTech is a Virtual Reality Technology Platform provider, offering businesses a bridge from Web2 to Web3. With a foon real-world applications, BizzTech is committed to delivering premium metaverse solutions for diverse industries.

