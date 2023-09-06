144 Fallen Firefighters To Be Honored At Nascar Xfinity Series Race At Kansas Speedway

RCR's No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet has a special deck lid with the names of 144 firefighters killed in the line of duty in 2022 and previyears. The names of the fallen were added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial earlier this year.

