Network Of Advanced Specialty Healthcare (Nash) Selects Onqueue As Patient Management Platform

OnQueue Live Data Dashboards

"Our unique care model required a solution that would helpmanage the patient's journey from intake through discharge," said Michael R. Agostino, RPh, CEO of NASH. "OnQueue givesthe ability to expedite the review and approval of procedures, improve the management of our practices, streamline our operational tasks, and share data across our multiple facilities throughout North America."

OnQueue, developed by STACK, LLC, is a web-based patient care platform with integrated workflow offerings, including automated bidirectional messaging, smart device utilization, and real-time reporting. It has been shown to improve efficiencies in pharmacies, where OnQueue had been leveraged historically. With updated technology, OnQueue also now services new markets, including ambulatory infusion centers, surgery centers, dental practices, and more.

"The ability to customize the patient experience, capture meaningful information about their experiences, and use that information to inform care moving forward is what OnQueue is all about – and now, we can show how technology can improve the patient care experience in another segment of the industry," stated Jonathan Ogurchak, PharmD, CSP, CEO & Founder of STACK.

About Network of Advanced Specialty Healthcare (NASH)

NASH, founded in 2014 and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is a U.S. operated international center of healthcare delivery excellence set inside Galenia Hospital in Cancun, Mexico, and Zambrano Hellion Hospital in Monterrey, Mexico. In both locations, we deploy the highest standard U.S. clinical protocols for the best possible outcomes. NASH works with self-insured employers and others to reduce surgical procedure and specialty pharmacy healthcare costs. To learn more please visit .

About OnQueue

OnQueue, is a web-based workflow software platform for pharmacies, ambulatory infusion centers, and surgery centers, designed to drive the clinical and operational workflow within a healthcare organization. Advanced conditional logic drives task-based activities that ensure the correct questions are being asked and data being captured for each patient encounter, all while leveraging the latest technology to improve value-based care and patient outcomes.

To learn more, visit .

Contact:

Jonathan Ogurchak

4122609665

364934@email4pr.

SOURCE STACK, LLC