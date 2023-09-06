Application Delivery Controller Market Worth $8.3 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

Top Key Companies in Application Delivery Controller Market:

The major players in the Application Delivery Controller Market are F5 Networks (US), Citrix Systems (US), A10 Networks (US), Fort(US), Radware (Israel), Barracuda Networks (US), Total Uptime (US), Array Networks(US), Kemp Technologies (US), Cloudflare (US), BroaCommunication (US), Riverbed (Germany), Evanssion (UAE), NFWare (US), and Snapt (US).

April 2023 - To provide security and resilience for hybrid cloud environments, A10 Networks unveiled a combined solution that combines the Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) and the brand-new A10 Next-Generation Web Application Firewall (WAF).

November 2021 - TD SYNNEX collaborated with Qualys, which enables TD SYNNEX resellers to have access to Qualys' cloud-based security and compliance solutions. It improves threat detection, lowers business compliance costs, and streamlines security operations. Qualys' presence is strengthened through this alliance and widens its access to the network of TD SYNNEX's partners.

April 2021 - With Citrix's cloud-based digital workplace products, such as Citrix Virtual Apps and Citrix ADC, OneMain built flexible and hybrid work styles and acquired the agility to address continuously changing business requirements. March 2021 - In order to provide thorough protection on a single platform across all environments, Radware has announced that it has integrated extra application security into its Alteon series of Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs). A Web Application Firewall (WAF) to defend against web-based assaults, a Bot Manager to stop harmful automated threats, and Application Programming Interface (API) security to safeguard APIs and give full visibility on API-targeted threats are all included in Alteon's new Integrated Application security.

By load balancing traffic, lowering latency, and improving network and application protocols, ADCs optimise application delivery, giving end users faster reaction times.

ADCs offer failover and redundancy solutions to guarantee continuapplication availability, minimising downtime and service interruptions.

Incoming traffic is carefully split up among several servers by ADCs, which also prevents server overload, increases scalability, and enhances overall application responsiveness.

Application servers' SSL/TLS encryption and decryption operations can be offloaded to ADCs, which increases security while using fewer server resources.

ADCs provide security features to protect applications from online risks and attacks, such as web application firewall (WAF) capabilities, DDoS mitigation, and access control.

ADCs can optimise performance and redundancy by using GSLB capability to send traffic to geographically scattered data centres depending on proximity, load, or other factors.

Before transmission, ADCs can compress material to require less bandwidth and enhance user experience, especially for mobile and remote users.

Frequently visited content can be cached by ADCs, which lightens the load on application servers and speeds up response times for repeated requests.

ADCs guarantee consistent application performance while enabling horizontal scalability by dynamically adding or removing servers to meet fluctuating demand. Access control, authentication, and authorization are security capabilities offered by ADCs to safeguard sensitive data and guarantee adherence to security requirements.

To define, describe, and forecast the Application Delivery Controller Market based on segments based on type, service, organization size, and vertical with regions covered.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

To provide detailed information on the major factors (drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Application Delivery Controller Market.

To analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the global Application Delivery Controller Market.

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the global Application Delivery Controller Market.

To profile the key market players, such as top and emerging vendors; provide a comparative analysis based on their business overviews, product offerings, and business strategies; and illustrate the market's competitive landscape. To track and analyze competitive developments in the market, such as new product launches, product enhancements, partnerships, acquisitions, and agreements and collaborations.

