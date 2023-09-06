Zxchem Usa Presents Revolutionary New Manufacturing Process For Plant Proteins In The Us And Canadian Markets

HydroRiceTM PA80

is 100% rice protein while HydroPRTM 80 is a 40/60 blend of rice and pea protein.

"These products present a major step forward for the development of plant-based alternatives to dairy products such as milk, ice cream, cream cheese, and yogurt. We are excited to offer them in theand Canadian markets for the first time," says Wade Zheng, President of ZXCHEM USA.

Both products are manufactured with a revolutionary new process that does not use enzymes or hydrolyzation to change the protein functionality. Instead, the factory is using a combination of a high-pressure homogenization and spray drying in the processing of these truly unique ingredients.

This represents a major step forward in the development of rice protein as the foundational component in applications that require a smooth/pleasant mouthfeel, excellent water solubility and a neutral taste as the key to successful R&D.

HydroRiceTM PA80 has been developed for use in varidairy replacement applications such as RTD and powered beverages, yogurt, ice cream and cream cheese. It is 50% soluble.

HydroPRTM 80 is designed for use in clean label dairy replacement beverages. It is 74% soluble, very taste/flavor neutral, has a smooth mouthfeel and stays well in solution. It has a PDCAAS of 1.

Both rice and pea protein are considered complete proteins, meaning they contain all nine essential amino acids (histidine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine, tryptophan, and valine). Essential amino acids are not produced by the human body and are therefore dietarily essential or indispensable nutrients.

However, both rice and pea protein are each low in one essential amino acid. Rice protein is low in lysine while pea protein is low in

methionine. Combining rice and pea proteins results in a complete protein with all 9 essential amino acids in sufficient quantities. It is a

cost-effective plant-based alternative to whey protein with a combined PDCAAS (Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score) of 1. Rice protein also improves the flavor of pea protein!

Anhui Shunxin Shengyuan Biological Food Co. sources rice from reliable suppliers in Northern China and Pakistan, where the water is not polluted by heavy industries, heavy metals, and pesticides. Low levels of heavy metals and pesticides in the rice are key since such pollutants will also be concentrated in the protein manufacturing process.

HydroRiceTM PA80 and HydroPRTM 80 are available in conventional and organic.

HydroRiceTM PA80 is ideal for consumers looking for a plant-based protein source that is easy to digest.

Anhui Shunxin has assigned ZXCHEM as the exclusive distributor for theand Canadian markets. ZXCHEM is pleased to offer this solution – including formulation recommendations – to distributors, co-packers, formulators, and brands in the North American markets and beyond.

ZXCHEM will exhibit at Supply Side West

in October at booth 2557.

